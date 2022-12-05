Rafael, Lockheed Martin to develop laser weapon system for Israel, US

A newly-signed teaming agreement between US-based Lockheed Martin and Israel-based RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems will result in the joint development, testing and manufacturing of a High Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) in the United States and Israel.

The joint development will be based on pre-existing assets developed independently by RAFAEL and the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D,) within the framework of the IRON BEAM project, and it will be geared towards developing a variant of the system to be used in American markets and elsewhere.

"This strategic teaming agreement serves as a force multiplier for RAFAEL and the Israeli market. We are working to ensure our customers receive the most advanced, effective, and best-in-class systems. This agreement will expand and diversify the capabilities we can offer to a variety of customers," said the CEO and president of RAFAEL, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even.

IRON BEAM is a 100kW-class HELWS, expected to be the first-ever operational system for ground-based air defense against threats including rockets, mortars and UAVs. The system is to be integrated into Israel’s multi-layered air defense array in order to counter emerging threats while also defending critical infrastructure, strategic sites, maneuvering forces and population centers.

As noted by Executive Vice President Dr. Ran Gozali, Head of the Land and Naval Systems Directorate at RAFAEL: "The system is designed to provide defense against emerging threats in today's complex battlefield, bolstering the strength of the Israeli Homefront, and is a catalyst for forging bilateral collaborations.”

Frank St. John, Chief Operating Officer, Lockheed Martin with Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yoav Har-Even, Rafael CEO and President. (credit: SIVAN FARAG)

The laser system under development for several years

The IRON BEAM initiative has been under joint development in Israel by DDR&D and RAFAEL for several years. Last year the system underwent several tests which proved its operational capability.

"Over the last three decades, alongside the DDR&D and the Israeli Defense Ministry, RAFAEL has invested in laser research and development, resulting in IRON BEAM and we expect to become the first operational laser defense system of its kind. This serves as a clear example of Israeli-made capabilities leading to strategic cooperation which will greatly benefit both sides,” said Har-Even.

On the American side, Lockheed Martin intends to leverage its decades of defense technology expertise in order to efficiently and effectively co-develop the IRON BEAM-based HELWS.

“Lockheed Martin’s mission is to deliver the best security solutions that help our customers stay ahead of their adversaries. Working with Rafael, our joint team will help bring this new, life-saving capability to our customers,” said Lockheed Martin Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John.

“This unique capability will enhance Israel’s vital air and missile defense system with state-of-the-art laser technology, and we are honored by the opportunity to expand Lockheed Martin’s role as a security teammate for the State of Israel.” Frank St. John

Joshua (Shiki) Shani, the Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Israel, noted that the company’s history with Israel is long-standing, and the development of the HELWS project is yet another step in that journey.

“Lockheed Martin is entering a new area of operations in Israel. As a leader of technology, our aerial platforms such as the F-35, F-16, C-130 and more have been operational in Israel for many years,” he said. “Now, we step into the high-energy laser era and look forward to fielding operational, reliable and highly-effective systems with teammates such as RAFAEL.”