OpenAI’s Artificial Intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has exploded in popularity in recent months, as the revolutionary AI chatbot mesmerizes people around the world with its lightning-quick AI writing service.

Israel’s Knesset has officially joined the ChatGPT craze by including it in their 74th-anniversary celebrations.

As part of their 74th anniversary, Israel’s Knesset will juxtapose a letter written by prominent Zionist and one of the founders of the city of Ramat Gan, Elimelech Dworkin, at the founding of the Knesset with a letter written by ChatGPT commemorating the Knesset’s 74th year in existence.

“The State of Israel was founded on the extraordinary connection between the ancient and the new, between tradition and progress, between the past and the future,” said Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana. “Reading the greetings of the past and the AI-generated greetings of the present in the same breath is a demonstration of this special connection that continues to thrive in Israel and in the halls of the Knesset."

ChatGPT’s message to the Knesset

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT wrote a congratulatory message to Israel's Knesset to commemorate their 74th anniversary. (credit: COURTESY KNESSET)

Asked to write a congratulatory message to Israel’s Knesset to commemorate the event, the AI chatbot replied: “May the Knesset continue to be a beacon of democracy, a forum for lively debate and the exchange of ideas, and a place where the voices of all Israelis can be heard.”

“May the Knesset be blessed on its birthday with wisdom, unity and determination. May the members be guided by a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of the people they serve, and may they work together with a sense of common purpose and shared values,” the AI chatbot said.

“May they have the courage to make difficult decisions and the resilience to overcome any challenges that may come their way. May the Knesset continue to be a beacon of democracy, a forum for lively debate and the exchange of ideas and a place where the voices of all Israelis can be heard. May it be a source of inspiration and hope for the people of Israel and for the world,” continued the ChatGPT response.

It appears the AI chatbot agrees that the Knesset fulfilled the aspirations outlined in Dworkin’s letter, which called on the new institution to avoid infighting. “No disputes, including between brothers, no factions, no rifts,” the letter declared.