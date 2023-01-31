The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel’s dairy prices may rise as much as 16% in May

There are a number of factors raising the price of dairy in Israel above the price in other OECD countries.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 10:55

Updated: JANUARY 31, 2023 10:56
We will soon be able to manufacture these without needing to use animals. Dairy products (photo credit: EVGRAFOVA SVETLANA/SHUTTERSTOCK)
(photo credit: EVGRAFOVA SVETLANA/SHUTTERSTOCK)

The price of dairy products could rise by as much as 16% in May, according to dairy industry representatives during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting on Monday. In response to the news, committee Chairman David Bitan has asked government representatives to investigate ways to curb the potential price increase.

The price increase, said the farmers, is due to the increased price of raw milk in Israel in recent months, coupled with rising prices due to the ease of foreign import regulations.

Bitan looking for answers

Bitan called upon Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich for answers. “There will be no such thing. I wanted to lower the price, and now I see that I have to stop the price from increasing. What is going on here?” he said. “Tell [the Finance Minister] that this is what came up in the discussion, and we want an answer.”

Budget department representative Gilad Katzav addressed the concern surrounding the potential price hike. “We are aware of the expected increase in May — [but] the numbers are not accurate. We have taken steps such as canceling customs duties on mozzarella and halloumi and will take further steps,” he said.

The increase is projected in spite of a recent amendment put out by the Agriculture Ministry last Wednesday, which aimed to temper the overall price of dairy products in Israel.

INSTEAD OF an abundance of foods like meat, chicken, eggs and dairy, try trading most of that for more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) INSTEAD OF an abundance of foods like meat, chicken, eggs and dairy, try trading most of that for more fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
"Amending the milk law will make milk more accessible and affordable for all Israeli citizens!" said Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter in a statement. "We will continue to support our local farmers to ensure a stable food supply to Israel. The Agriculture Ministry is working closely alongside the Finance Ministry to implement a policy to lower the cost of living which also optimizes production in the agricultural sector."

High prices for Israeli dairy

Monday’s meeting was the latest in a series of discussions on the ongoing trend of rising food prices. Monday’s meeting was centered around the dairy industry, which is a particularly painful point for Israel on a global scale: as Bitan pointed out, the national milk, cheese and egg price index shows that Israel is 78% more expensive than the OECD countries.

According to the CEO of Tnuva's milk division, Anat Gross-Shon, the price differences between Israel and the world can be explained by a few factors:

High Value Added Tax (VAT): In Israel, VAT stands at about 17%, compared to the average of around 9% VAT paid by other countries of the world.

Kashrut: According to Gross-Shon, the increased attention and action required to ensure that dairy products produced in Israel are Kosher accounts for between 10%-15% of the gap in prices.

Livestock feed: Gross-Shon pointed out that the import of seeds and livestock feed materials accounts for another significant portion of the higher dairy costs in Israel versus elsewhere in the world.

Government subsidy: She also added that dairy farmers in many other countries receive government support, which is not the case in Israel.

In response to Chairman Bitan's concerns, Gross-Shon estimated that a 10% reduction in the price of dairy products would cost the state NIS 360 million.

Chief Scientist & Senior Deputy Director General of Agriculture Innovation, Dr. Michal Levy, suggested that a possible solution to the upcoming increase could be a loan from the state budget until the prices of imported materials, which rose as a result of the war in Ukraine, come down.

Bitan concluded the discussion by asking all government representatives to act to ensure that there will be no price increase in May or to subsidize it for the consumer until the cost of inputs allows the price of raw milk to be lowered.



