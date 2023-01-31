The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

In Israel, women are still only one third of high-tech workers- report

Arabs and ultra-Orthodox, which make up over 33% of the total population, only account for a total of 0.6% of high-tech employees, a new report by Power in Diversity also found.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 31, 2023 23:32
Haredi women in the tech sector (photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)
Haredi women in the tech sector
(photo credit: ABIR SULTAN/FLASH90)

Women remain underrepresented in the Israeli high-tech sector, making up about 34% of the industry’s workforce, according to a 2022 report released Sunday.

Power in Diversity conducted the report on Israeli ecosystem startup diversity for the second consecutive year. The report, an initiative set up by Alan Feld, a Canadian-Israeli founder and managing partner of Vintage Investment Partners, found that despite a slight annual increase of 0.4% in the representation of women in 2022, male presence still dominates the tech field.

Women hold 24% of jobs in management roles, representing an increase of 6% from 2021, according to the report, which is based on an analysis of data collected from 650 active Israeli venture-backed companies with at least 50 employees in the country.

Women in tech - illustrative (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Women in tech - illustrative (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"Especially these days, the discourse on inclusion, equality and acceptance should serve as a milestone in the conduct of all of us, especially companies in the high-tech industry, that is a source of innovation and progress."

Shahar Silis

The study also analyzed the status of Arabs and the ultra-Orthodox in the startup ecosystem

Comparatively to women, the numbers in the Arab and ultra-Orthodox section are significantly lower. In spite of the fact that Arabs make up 20% of Israel's population, they represent only 0.2% of the startup industry.

In the traditional high-tech industry, they hold a share of approximately 2%-3%, while 16% of Israeli Arabs hold degrees in STEM fields, the report said. 

It is estimated that only 0.4% of employees in startups are ultra-Orthodox, the majority of which are women. Compared to the 13.5% percentage of ultra-Orthodox in Israeli society, their representation in traditional high-tech companies is 3%.

 Shahar Silis, the CEO of Power in Diversity said: "Especially these days, the discourse on inclusion, equality and acceptance should serve as a milestone in the conduct of all of us, especially companies in the high-tech industry, that is a source of innovation and progress. In the joint process of the initiative with the companies, we have repeatedly proven that a diversified company has a direct impact on profitability, growth and success. The companies that emphasize a healthy organizational culture are more stable companies that can deal with uncertainty more effectively. In the current climate, this is a significant advantage. Those who formulate a growth strategy based on DEI tools and exposure to different populations will reap the rewards when the market recovers, and reach the next peak stronger."

Today, practically every major start-up or corporation in Israel has a woman on its executive team

Despite the report findings saying women are underrepresented, women have seen an astronomical rise in the past decade in tech. Today, practically every major start-up or corporation in Israel has a woman on its executive team, and in many cases leading the organization as a whole.

Several women are dedicated to improving working conditions for women and empowering them to rise to peaks previously not reached.

Rachel Wagner Rosenzweig is the founder and CEO of FemForward, a Jerusalem-based initiative that offers programs for women in hi-tech looking to progress into first-level management roles with higher salaries. The initiative was co-founded in 2020 by Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum and Meirav Atun Amiry, CEO of InTouch, as a community within Made in JLM, a nonprofit that helps to oversee and grow Jerusalem’s hi-tech ecosystem. 

Troy Fritzhand contributed to this report



Tags startup technology women in tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by