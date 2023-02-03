These are the most desirable jobs in Israel, recruiting website says

The Israeli website Yad2 conducted a survey to get a sense of which companies in the local employment market were the most attractive and desirable to Israeli job seekers. Microsoft and Google were at the top of the list, while Facebook and Apple were left off of the list.

The survey examined jobs by desirability nationwide and which company characteristics would be most important to employees. Around 3,000 people were surveyed, with a sample made up of 58% men and 42% women. About 25% of the participants in the survey are under the age of 29, about 30% of them are between the ages of 30-39, about 35% between the ages of 40-55, and another 10% over the age of 56.

Where did Israeli employers rank?

The giant companies Microsoft, Google, Intel and Amazon are at the top of the list of the most desirable workplaces.

In fifth place is the Israeli aerospace defense company Elbit. This company was followed by Nvidia, an AI company.

Surpringly, technology giants Meta and Apple were left off of the list, despite their power.

"The desirable companies in the employment market, similar to last year, are still high-tech companies. Despite the crisis that the industry is experiencing these days, the industry is still on top. International technology continues to be perceived as the market leader and job seekers want to be at the forefront with high salaries, flexible working conditions, job security, and professional development," a surveyor declared.

The survey reported that employees identified the most important part of any employer is the compensation package, including a high salary. The second most important characteristic is work-life balance, according to 62% of those surveyed.

Other conditions Israeli employees preferred included the ability to grow within the workplace, as well as flexible working conditions. At least 55% of participants who required flexible work abilities were women.

Aya Lahmi, CEO of the Tel Aviv-based organizational consulting company AL Consultants, which recently conducted a study examining the changes and trends in the high-tech world, also commented on the data found.

"It seems that in 2023 we will see increasing differences in retention, abandonment and dismissal data, between young companies that depend on building capital and older, private companies that do not depend on that. These differences dramatically affect the aspects of employee connectedness in a company."