The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Dozens arrested in Defense Ministry corruption probe

The suspects are accused of taking and giving bribes, fraud, breach of trust, and more

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 01:05
Evidence confiscated by Israel Police as part of the 'Black Billion' raid, February 8, 2023 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Evidence confiscated by Israel Police as part of the 'Black Billion' raid, February 8, 2023
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Dozens of people in the Defense Ministry were arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of corruption at the end of a year-long undercover investigation conducted by the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 unit and the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment, according to an Israel Police spokesperson.

The investigation was opened after the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment raised suspicions of corruption, and it revealed a cartel of corruption and bribery in which contractors and officials in the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department were involved.

One of the suspects in the case was found to have business relations with a head of an Israeli crime organization.

Among those arrested were contractors, a lawyer, company owners, employees and officials in the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Department. The suspects are accused of taking and giving bribes, fraud, breach of trust, receiving things fraudulently under aggravating circumstances, connections to crime, false registration in corporate documents, money laundering and tax crimes.

As well as the arrests, the police took control of bank accounts and real estate and confiscated cash in multiple currencies, fancy cars and expensive jewelry.

The police patrol nearby the protestors outside the Knesset building during the swearing-in of the 37th Israeli government on December 29, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI GABAI/WALLA) The police patrol nearby the protestors outside the Knesset building during the swearing-in of the 37th Israeli government on December 29, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI GABAI/WALLA)

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that it sees the suspicions severely and is cooperating and assisting with the investigation and will work to bring the perpetrators to justice.



Tags police corruption in israel corruption
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by