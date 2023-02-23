The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli unicorns to build hub somewhere other than Israel as legal reform looms

The hubs are looking at relocating to Greece or Cyprus so that workers can commute home on the weekends.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 16:06
WORKERS FROM the hi-tech sector protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
WORKERS FROM the hi-tech sector protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

A group of at least 10 of Israel’s 82 unicorns (start-ups valued at $1b within their first year) intends to construct a business hub outside of Israel. This news comes in light of the government’s legal reform, which experts across the board have warned will lead to economic turmoil for the hi-tech sector.

The Israeli company leaders plan to fly together to neighboring countries and negotiate terms for the construction of the hub. Cyprus and Greece are currently at the top of the list of possible locations, as they are close enough to Israel to allow workers to conveniently commute home on the weekends; Spain and Portugal have also been floated as possible locations.

On Thursday, it was reported that the chief economist at the Finance Ministry, Shira Greenberg, has explicitly warned against the negative effects that the judicial reform will have on Israel's economy.

In a document passed to ministers, Greenberg highlighted the risk posed to the economy by the reform's negative impact on Israel's reputation within the global market.

"The market perceives the reform as harmful to the… independence of state institutions and increasing uncertainty in the investment environment," the document read. "This may harm economic activity and, in particular, private investments."

Tens of thousands gather by the Knesset to protest against the judicial reform (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT) Tens of thousands gather by the Knesset to protest against the judicial reform (credit: BLACK FLAGS MOVEMENT)

Other companies ditching Israel

The negative impact that the reform is expected to have on the economy has been anticipated by many, and has led several companies and figures within the hi-tech sector to withdraw their funds from Israel.



