Israeli company's product to be featured in Holywood gift bag at Oscars

The Reflect Orb is a handheld device that aims to tackle the physiological manifestations of stress.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 19:55
An Oscar statue is pictured as preparations for the Academy Awards are underway in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2022.
The Reflect Orb, innovated by Israeli tech company 'Reflect' and launched in 2022, will be gifted to Oscar nominees next week.

This year, the gift bag will be presented to Colin Farrell, Austin Butler, Cate Blanchette, Michelle Williams, Brendan Gleeson, Ke Huy Qua, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis and many other celebrities nominated for the Oscar.

“We are thrilled to be included in this prestigious gift bag and provide a tool for mindful self-care to some of the most talented individuals in the entertainment industry,” said Reflect CEO and Founder Noga Sapir. “Movies have the power to heal, inspire and bring people together, and we want to support those who are creating them by helping them gain control over their mental well-being. We believe that both performers and fans alike can benefit  from the power of biofeedback.”

The Reflect Orb

The Reflect Orb is a handheld device that aims to tackle the physiological manifestations of stress. The Orb changes color in response to stress levels, acting as a technological mood ring. Additionally, the Orb offers biofeedback, which the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine found helped to reduce stress levels in partnership with meditation.

“Incorporating self-care and meditation into daily routines is essential for overall well-being,” says Distinctive Assets Founder Lash Fary. “We are excited to offer this one-of-a-kind innovation to these incredible nominees because we know it will have a meaningful and positive impact on their lives.” 

Woman meditating meditation 390 (credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)Woman meditating meditation 390 (credit: Thinkstock/Imagebank)

The company also has an app that can help people track their progress.

The Reflect Orb can normally be purchased for $229 but is currently on sale for $199.

A pleased customer described the feeling of using the ball as "like I'm being nibbled by thousands of tiny fish, and in the end, I'll be so glad if there is anything part of myself left for myself" in her five-star review.



