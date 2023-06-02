The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
YouTube to stop removing content making false claims on past elections

The new set of updates is part of YouTube's elections misinformation policy that will go into effect immediately.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 21:56
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O YouTube said on Friday that the platform would stop removing content that might have spread false claims related to US presidential elections in 2020 and before.

"In the current environment, we find that while removing this content does curb some misinformation, it could also have the unintended effect of curtailing political speech," YouTube said in a blog post.

Supporters of Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden dance just outside the security perimeter of a planned election celebration as they await his remarks and fireworks in Wilmington, Delaware, US November 7, 2020. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)Supporters of Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden dance just outside the security perimeter of a planned election celebration as they await his remarks and fireworks in Wilmington, Delaware, US November 7, 2020. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

The platform also said the rest of its policies against hate speech, harassment and incitement to violence would continue to apply to all user content, including elections.

How do social media platforms enforce their elections policies? 

The proliferation of disinformation has raised questions about how social media platforms enforce their policies against misleading content about elections.

Other social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc's META.O Facebook have also seen a spike in disinformation related to elections.



