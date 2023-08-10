The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel, India partner on water-based startup accelerator

The objective will see both Indian and Israeli participants take part in a comprehensive water technology accelerator program.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 10, 2023 06:13
A municipal worker cleans the street in front of a bilboard displaying Indian and Israeli flags for PM Netanyahu's visit, Ahmedabad, India, January 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)
A municipal worker cleans the street in front of a bilboard displaying Indian and Israeli flags for PM Netanyahu's visit, Ahmedabad, India, January 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)

Israel’s Embassy in India announced that they have reached an agreement with Indian organizations to provide expertise and resources to start-ups and companies in the water industry. 

Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on August 3rd with Karanpal Singh – the founder of India-based venture capital firm, Hunch Ventures, and business startup accelerator, The Circle – on an initiative to help Indian startups shape the future of the water industry by providing technological insights and access to fundraising and market commercialization.

The objective, known as “The Water Challenge,” will see participants take part in a comprehensive accelerator program that includes mentorship and networking opportunities from both Indian and Israeli specialists in water technology.

“This 3-month long acceleration program is a promising opportunity for start-ups in the field of water to innovate, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions,” said Ambassador Gilon in a statement.

Israel’s water-tech expertise

Israel’s marked success in desalination and other aspects of water technology has helped the country fight water insecurity woes that terrified ecologists just several years ago, and put the country at the global forefront of water innovation.

Like Israel, India faces significant water issues arising from a combination of natural factors. While Israel faced water security issues due to a lack of water sources in its geographical location, India faces water security issues due to population growth, urbanization, industrialization, climate change, and inadequate water management practices – among other struggles faced by the world’s most populous country. 

“Israel is the global leader in water technologies, and given India’s large population we are thrilled to work together towards sustainability and water security. Through this collaboration we will bring leading technologies to work with Indian companies to find domestic solutions,” said Singh.

This is not the first collaboration regarding water technology between Israel and the rapidly-developing India – Israeli startup Watergen signed a partnership with Indian conglomerate SMV Jaipuria Group in 2022 to develop machines that turn humidity molecules into drinkable water. India's Haryana State and Israel's national water company reached an agreement the same year to improve water-based infrastructure in the North Indian state.

“This program will include experts from Israel and India, and harness the power of innovation from both nations and address crucial water challenges of our time. I believe this will drive positive change, fostering sustainable solutions and shaping a brighter, water-secure future, Gilon explained.”

“Together, Israel and India will lead the charge towards a brighter, water-secure future,” said Gilon. 



