Israel's Sheba listed as one of top 20 global smart hospitals

US media outlet Newsweek has named Sheba Medical Center, located in Ramat Gan, as one of the world's top 20 "smart hospitals" for 2024. The medical center joins other globally recognized medical centers that utilize technology in innovative ways.

Sheba is one of only 5 hospitals in the top 20 ranking outside of the United States. The hospital dropped just one spot on the list, from 13 to 14 from 2022 to 2023/24.

“We are committed to continuing to lead in the development and implementation of medical innovation, in clinical research and in treatment to meet the medical challenges of the coming decade,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center last year. “This is how we can provide each and every patient with the most advanced, personal and best treatment."

Sheba's 'smart revolution'

Sheba is considered the largest facility of its kind in Israel and the Middle East. The hospital, in the Tel Hashomer neighborhood, handles more than a million patients a year, including 200,000 emergency visits, and employs about 1,250 physicians, 2,300 nurses and 1,500 other healthcare workers.

Sheba Medical Center played a vital role in spurring the global 'smart revolution' when it created the ARC Innovation Center (Accelerate Redesign Collaborate), nearly three years ago. Its' acceleration was heightened during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in Israel, where telemedicine played a critical role in patient care, thus providing revolutionary digital healthcare solutions that are being implemented on a global scale.

Sheba has consistently been ranked the top medical center in Israel, according to several reports released by the Health Ministry.