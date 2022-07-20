The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Sheba Medical Center ranked best hospital in Israel - Health Min.

Sheba led in all the indices it was tested on and was even scored 100% on 13 indices which is more than any other hospital in the report.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 20, 2022 12:00
‘Complete care in English and in Russian.’ Israel’s Sheba Media Center (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
‘Complete care in English and in Russian.’ Israel’s Sheba Media Center
(photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

Sheba Medical Center is the top medical center in Israel, according to a report released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry's National Quality Index report found that Sheba led in all the indices it was tested on and was even scored 100% on 13 indices which is more than any other hospital in the report.

The report also found that Sheba's mental health facility outdid all the other mental health hospitals in the country with 99.2% fulfillment of the indices tested.

Transparency policy

Sheba was the first hospital in Israel to publish its Health Ministry ratings on its website in 2019 as part of a transparency policy.

Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

"First place in the National Quality Index belongs to every one of the dedicates staff members in Sheba," said Sheba's manager Prof. Isaac Kreis. "Our goal is to give excellent public healthcare to anyone who needs it. Sheba's staff does that every day and at the highest level in Israel and one of the highest in the world.

"Our goal is to give excellent public healthcare to anyone who needs it."

Sheba Medical Center Manager Prof. Issac Kreis

"This is more evidence that is added to a pile of evidence of the humane excellency that leads the medical center to the top of both national and international medical care and brings new achievements every year."

"Sheba Medical Center invests much effort in ensuring the quality of care through ensuring the safety and dignity of our patients with an emphasis on human experience," said Deputy Manager of Sheba Dr. Yuval Levi. "The results of the National Quality Index from the last year, that put Sheba in first place out of all the medical centers in Israel, prove that the efforts are successful.

"I thank all the teams that work night and day out of deep dedication and with the goal that our patients will receive the best care and will always know that they're in safe hands."



Tags sheba medical center Health Ministry Healthcare System Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by