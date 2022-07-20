Sheba Medical Center ranked best hospital in Israel - Health Min.

Sheba Medical Center is the top medical center in Israel, according to a report released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry's National Quality Index report found that Sheba led in all the indices it was tested on and was even scored 100% on 13 indices which is more than any other hospital in the report.

The report also found that Sheba's mental health facility outdid all the other mental health hospitals in the country with 99.2% fulfillment of the indices tested.

Sheba was the first hospital in Israel to publish its Health Ministry ratings on its website in 2019 as part of a transparency policy.

Sheba Medical Center hosts Middle East PIPAC workshop for first time. (credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)

"First place in the National Quality Index belongs to every one of the dedicates staff members in Sheba," said Sheba's manager Prof. Isaac Kreis. "Our goal is to give excellent public healthcare to anyone who needs it. Sheba's staff does that every day and at the highest level in Israel and one of the highest in the world.

"This is more evidence that is added to a pile of evidence of the humane excellency that leads the medical center to the top of both national and international medical care and brings new achievements every year."

"Sheba Medical Center invests much effort in ensuring the quality of care through ensuring the safety and dignity of our patients with an emphasis on human experience," said Deputy Manager of Sheba Dr. Yuval Levi. "The results of the National Quality Index from the last year, that put Sheba in first place out of all the medical centers in Israel, prove that the efforts are successful.

"I thank all the teams that work night and day out of deep dedication and with the goal that our patients will receive the best care and will always know that they're in safe hands."