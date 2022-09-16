Sheba Medical Center ranked among world's smartest hospitals

Sheba Medical Center is among the smartest hospitals in the world for the second year in a row, according to Newsweek’s “World’s Smartest Hospitals for 2023” list. Israel's largest hospital ranked 13 on the list of medical centers successfully implementing smart technology.

“We are committed to continuing to lead in the development and implementation of medical innovation, in clinical research and in treatment to meet the medical challenges of the coming decade,” said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss, Director General of Sheba Medical Center. “This is how we can provide each and every patient with the most advanced, personal and best treatment."

“The digital transformation process which started at Sheba a few years ago, and includes the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, robotics and digital tools for the patient, helps us achieve our goals of high quality, effective and efficient care.” Prof. Eyal Zimlichman

The report, a partnership with global data research firm Statista, also found that Sheba's cardiology, neurosurgery and gastroenterology specialty wards were all within the top 50 in Newsweek’s ranking of best hospitals by medical specialization.

''Ella's Spa'' for Israeli cancer patients in Sheba Medical Center (credit: DANIEL EDRI)

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Deputy Director General of Medicine and Innovation at Sheba, added: “We are proud at Sheba to receive the international recognition that all our employees deserve. Their hard work and dedication make the innovation and high quality of care at Sheba possible. The digital transformation process which started at Sheba a few years ago, and includes the implementation of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, robotics and digital tools for the patient, helps us achieve our goals of high quality, effective and efficient care.”

Sheba's 'smart revolution'

Sheba is considered the largest facility of its kind in Israel and the Middle East. The hospital, in the Tel Hashomer neighborhood, handles more than a million patients a year, including 200,000 emergency visits, and employs about 1,250 physicians, 2,300 nurses and 1,500 other healthcare workers.

Sheba Medical Center played a vital role in spurring the global 'smart revolution' when it created the ARC Innovation Center (Accelerate Redesign Collaborate), nearly three years ago. Its' acceleration was heightened during the recent COVID-19 pandemic in Israel, where telemedicine played a critical role in patient care, thus providing revolutionary digital healthcare solutions that are being implemented on a global scale.

In July, Sheba was ranked the top medical center in Israel, according to a report released by the Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry's National Quality Index report found that Sheba led in all the indices it was tested on and even scored 100% on 13 of them, which is more than any other hospital in the report.

Zev Stub contributed to this report