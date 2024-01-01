In response to recent incidents of food contamination affecting children in the United States, Israeli company Dusmit introduced a novel air filtration and purification system designed to address airborne pollutants in the food production industry. Recognized in several countries, including the United States, China, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Australia, the company's patented system actively filters and purifies air without generating harmful by-products.

The technology incorporates sensors for both 2.5 PM and 10 PM particles, utilizing thermo-dynamics to eliminate pollutants as they traverse a specially designed pathway. Field tests conducted by the company demonstrate the system's efficacy in real-world conditions, showcasing notable reductions in pollutants such as bacteria, dust, Bacillus cereus, and more.

Ofer Nidam, CEO of Dusmit, underscored the system's potential impact, stating, "Traditionally, food factories have reacted to pollution incidents, attempting to minimize damages once contamination is detected. Our system represents a proactive approach, preventing pollution before it can manifest."

Cleaning air and saving lives

The technology’s utility extends beyond food factories, addressing indoor air pollution's role in contributing to hospital infections. Health organizations report that air pollution in enclosed spaces, including homes, results in 3.2 million deaths annually related to respiratory systems, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, and more. Dusmit Unveils Innovative Air Filtration System to Tackle Food Contamination (credit: Ofer Nidam, CEO of Dusmit)

Dusmit's system suits various environments requiring air purification, integrating seamlessly with HVAC systems, laboratories, shopping malls, offices, and residential settings. The company's commitment to universal applicability extends to the development of a unique mobile application allowing users to monitor air quality, control system activity, and implement weekly schedules.

The innovative technology could enable a transformative shift in the approach to air filtration in food production and various industries. The proactive stance of preventing contamination at its source marks an advancement in ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals exposed to airborne pollutants.