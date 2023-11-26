Israel warns: Air pollution high on Sunday; minimize strenuous activity

The Environmental Protection Ministry warned that air pollution levels throughout all regions of the country were high on Sunday due to high concentrations of particulate matter.

The pollution entered Israel due to strong westerly winds from Egypt to Israel, leading to local sandstorms in the Negev and the Arava.

The ministry warned that people with heart conditions, respiratory patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women should avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity. The rest of the population should minimize strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Air quality expected to improve by night

Improvement in air quality is expected during the night hours in the northern and central parts of the country with the arrival of precipitation and changes in wind direction. In the Negev and the Arava, improvement in air quality is expected during the morning hours of Monday, the ministry said.