Remilk's eco-friendly vegan milk hits Canadian market

Israel's animal-free dairy, Remilk, has received approval to be sold in Canada, the company announced Monday.

Remilk received Health Canada's "Letter of No Objection," enabling the use and sale of its animal-free BLG (beta-lactoglobulin) protein in the country. This is the fourth regulatory approval the company has received. The others were from the United States, Singapore and Israel.

"Health Canada's acceptance of our animal-free protein is additional validation of its safety and purity," said Dr. Ori Cohavi, co-founder and CTO at Remilk. "Regulatory approvals serve to not only open new markets for the sale of our proteins but, also, as reassurance for both industry and consumers that our protein is the same milk protein they have been consuming and enjoying for decades."

Remilk's BLG milk protein is created without relying on cows, thanks to precision fermentation—a method that significantly reduces resource consumption compared to traditional dairy production and minimizes methane emissions by eliminating the necessity for dairy cows.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, a mature cow can release up to 500 liters of methane daily, contributing to about 3.7% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Remilk says it uses microbial fermentation to reproduce milk proteins to craft dairy that is identical to traditional dairy – without harming a single cow. (credit: Remilk)

Remilk's milk is also free of lactose, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics.

Prioritizing alternative proteins

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last year that he had prioritized advancing alternative proteins as a national objective, aiming to enhance Israel's food security and economy. According to Startup Nation Central, Israel is home to more than 250 food technology companies dedicated to the innovation of more sustainable food options.

Remilk is the first company producing animal-identical protein to receive Health Canada's No Objection Letter.

"This is an important day for us at Remilk, and a historic one for Canada as it opens its doors to the new dairy revolution," said Remilk's Co-Founder and CEO Aviv Wolff. He said the company's roadmap includes approvals around the world. Canada was prioritized after Remilk received the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration. Advertisement

"There's a lot to love in dairy, which is why we set out to create a solution that will enable consumers to enjoy the taste of the dairy they love without dairy's environmental and health-related drawbacks," Wolff said. "The recognition from Health Canada - which follows years of R&D and major investments by Remilk - led to this pivotal moment, enabling a substantial market entry.

"We're creating the new generation of food that is not only delicious and nutritious but significantly more sustainable and kind to our planet and animals," Wolff concluded.