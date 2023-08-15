The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Israel launches national AI program to transform government services

Minister Ofir Akunis to ‘Post’: The potential influence of artificial intelligence on the economy and society is enormous.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 19:22
Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative). (photo credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)
Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).
(photo credit: DAVID YAPHE, EGOR VIKHREV/UNSPLASH)

Israel launched the first stage of its NIS 500 million National Artificial Intelligence program on Monday, calling on directors-general from various governmental ministries to submit their strategies for integrating AI into their operational frameworks.

"The field of artificial intelligence has been experiencing remarkable and unprecedented growth in recent years," said Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis. His ministry will oversee the national program, and he emphasized to The Jerusalem Post, "The potential influence of artificial intelligence on the economy and society is enormous."

He said that artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize operational systems in diverse areas, spanning employment and education to advanced agriculture and intricate financial designs.

"This program can help the internal workings of the government - its daily work - but, in the end, it means we will be able to provide better services to our citizens," Akunis said. "We want to reduce internal and external  bureaucracy."

The program was approved as part of the Arrangements Law and passed in the Knesset alongside the budget. On Monday, the ministry announced it was putting the decision into action by calling for director generals and heads of government projects to submit proposals for funding and professional guidance. 

Israeli Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis is seen speaking to Maayan Hoffman at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis is seen speaking to Maayan Hoffman at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, on June 5, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Akunis sent a personal letter to all ministers asking them to encourage their professional teams to take advantage of the program. The deadline for submission is November 15. NIS 120 million is earmarked for this specific initiative,

How will Israel's new national AI program work?

The program is divided into three tracks: Small projects will cost no more than NIS 3 million and can be developed within a year. Medium projects are those whose budget will be at most NIS 9 million and can be developed and implemented within three years. 

There will also be smaller NIS 500,000 grants for projects with high potential but that are not yet ready for implementation. These projects will be granted funds to support a six-month planning process. 

Akunis said the initiatives are meant to address unanswered challenges within the internal workings of the government, promote efficiency in the public sector and, most importantly, improve citizen services. 

An expert team from the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry will manage the projects. Ministries who are selected will receive financial assistance and professional guidance from a variety of Israeli AI experts and be given access to research and researchers from both Israel and abroad. They will also undergo training and receive ethical and regulatory guidance. 

The projects will be selected in collaboration with the National Digital Agency, the Israel Innovation Authority, the Finance Ministry, and the Justice Ministry. They will be chosen shortly after the November submission deadline, although implementation will be done in stages and based on each ministry's specific challenges and opportunities. He told the Post he expects to see the first results during 2024.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fully behind the project and is providing his full support," Akunis said. 

At the same time, Netanyahu is looking into establishing a National AI Directorate, similar to the National Cyber Directorate, the Post learned. If such an office is established, responsibilities may shift from Akunis' ministry. 



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by