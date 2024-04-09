Where fighting antisemitism and high tech meet

Amid a concerning resurgence of antisemitic incidents and a growing climate of fear within Jewish communities globally, a novel and promising initiative stands out. This initiative, grounded in the power of contemporary technology and inventive thinking, aims to tackle the deep-rooted issue of antisemitism head-on.

The recent spike in antisemitism underscores an urgent need for a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to combat this global menace.

According to a survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League Center for Antisemitism Research (ADL), the number of Americans who hold antisemitic views increased to 24% in 2023, up from 20% in 2022.

Recognizing the critical role of technology in this battle, a diverse coalition including governments, academia, corporations, investors, and entrepreneurs is rallying to contribute to innovative solutions supported by ongoing research efforts.

The ADIR Challenge Foundation (Anti-Hate Disruptive Innovative Responses), a new nonprofit organization, is at the forefront of these efforts. With a mission to combat antisemitism through technological innovation, the foundation has launched a competition with a grand prize of one million dollars. Morielle Lotan, (Left) and Addir Mesika. (credit: Family Photo)

This initiative has garnered support from notable organizations such as the UJA-Federation of New York, the USC Shoah Foundation, the Anti-Defamation League, Reichman University, the Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce, and Technion-Australia.

Foundation established in memory of October 7 hero

The foundation was established in memory of Addir Mesika, who was killed age 23 on October 7, after heroically saving his friends.

Morielle Lotan, Addir’s aunt and a seasoned entrepreneur, alongside Dr. Shay Hershkovitz, a Georgetown lecturer and strategic consultant with a rich background in open innovation and former research head at the prestigious XPRIZE Foundation, spearheaded the foundation’s creation.

The ADIR Challenge Foundation’s mission is clear: to use technological advancements to combat antisemitism and other forms of hatred. Lotan articulated this vision, emphasizing the dual role of technology both as a vehicle for spreading hatred and as a potential tool for its eradication. The ADIR Challenge aims to crowdsource ideas to pinpoint where antisemitism thrives and propose innovative solutions for change. Advertisement

“The ADIR Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to fighting hatred around the world, with antisemitism being one such form of hatred,” Hershkovitz said.

“Unfortunately, technology serves as a very effective tool for spreading hatred and antisemitism. We want to turn the tables and harness technology to combat such phenomena. Through crowd wisdom, we will identify the main arenas where antisemitism thrives and propose ideas for change.

“Competitions are a vehicle to bring about global change by leveraging the power of the crowds” while the prize mechanism is being used as an incentive, he explained.

The competition is structured in phases, with the initial stage awarding three prizes of $10,000 for ideas that can identify and address contributing factors to antisemitism. It is inclusive, with tracks for high school students, college students, and the general public.

Lotan explained that this phase is crucial for setting the direction of the next “bigger” competition which will focus on developing specific technological solutions to tackle these identified challenges.

Experts on topics such as antisemitism, entrepreneurship, investments, technology, and law will serve as advisers and judges in the competition. Among the participants are Elisha Wiesel (son of the late Elie Wiesel), Yasmin Green, CEO of Google Jigsaw’s technology incubator, Sam Lessin, former VP of Product at Facebook, Hamutal Meridor, partner at the Vintage Fund, tech entrepreneur Shaul Olmert, and many more.

So far, the response has been overwhelming, with registrations from around the globe, which underscores the challenge’s universal appeal and the global community’s commitment to fighting antisemitism.

