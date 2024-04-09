Bags with antisemitic flyers and what may be rat poison placed in Chicago

Antisemitic flyers, some of which were placed in bags with what is suspected to be rat poison, were found in Chicago's Lincoln Park area on Monday morning, 43 Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen said in a statement.

Knudsen said that a resident of his ward had alerted his office of the flyers, and that the Chicago Police Department had begun an investigation.

Some of the flyers reportedly had the logo of the Anti-Defamation League. The NGO said on social media on Sunday that it was aware of the flyers, and that it had spoken to both Knudsen and the police.

Not the first time for such incidents

The Alderman said it was not the first time the area had seen such incidents and warned the perpetrators that he would hold them accountable.

"To the people who are spreading these flyers, I have a clear message: You are committing acts of hate," said Knudsen. "Your threats against the Jewish community are repulsive, and vile, and will not be tolerated in our community."

Knudsen assured that he would stand by Chicago's Jewish community against antisemitism and to ensure their safety.

"While whoever is spreading these messages is seeking to spread hate and fear, know that my office and our governing partners are committed to ensuring that Chicago remains a place where everyone is celebrated, included, and safe," said Knudsen.

ADL Midwest thanked Knudsen for his support and called on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident.

"Chicago residents continue to be targeted with antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda," said the ADL.