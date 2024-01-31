The annual report for 2023 and January 2024 on the fight against antisemitism published by the Diaspora Ministry, the World Zionist Organization, and the Jewish Agency showed that between October and December, the number of antisemitic incidents worldwide increased sixfold.

According to the report, following the October 7 attacks, antisemitic incidents have drastically surged to a record high.

Between the months of October and December, numbers show antisemitic incidents to be six times greater, or 235%, than the figures for the months of January through September of 2023.

Geographically, the incidents are spread across the world. The US takes pride of place with 43% of incidents reported, followed by 35% in Europe.

The report also shows a 33% increase in antisemitic attacks of a violent nature in 2023 in comparison to last year. According to the calculations, 48% of these attacks were in relation to the Swords of Iron Operation. A demonstrator holds a sign that reads 'no to antisemitism', during a protest against antisemitism and to commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, at the Place de la Republique square in Paris, France, March 13, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

Out of these attacks, 46% occurred in the US. Britain comes in second with 16%, followed by Germany’s 9%, France and Canada with both 6% and Australia 2.5%.

When analyzing each country separately, according to the report, France has seen the greatest surge in antisemitic events, with 1000%, followed by Canada with 800%, Australia with 738%, the US with 337%, and Germany with 320%.

'Severest antisemitism since the 1930s'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said, “This year has been unlike any other. The hatred of Israel around the world is the most severe since the 1930s of the previous century.

"Jews all over the West feel unsafe. Jews who speak Hebrew on the subway in the capitals of Europe are beaten up. Jews who carry [Israeli] flags on the streets are murdered.

"The most severe antisemitic remarks are made by the Palestinian Authority. Our main recommendation is to move from the defensive phase to the offensive phase. We have to file lawsuits against Hamas and the Palestinian organizations over antisemitism and incitement to terror. The Palestinian Authority educates to terror and pays terrorists, and we have to know how to combat this with the proper tools," he concluded.