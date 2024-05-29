Third Euro-Asia seminar held at HIT in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the third Euro-Asia seminar was held at HIT-Holon Institute of Technology in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The hybrid seminar brought together the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mukhtar Mammadov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan H.E. Jakhongir Aminov, and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, H.E Daulet Yemberdiyev, as well as representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Regional Cooperation and a delegation of young influencers in the fields of academia, media, economics, and government from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Georgia. 3rd. Euro-Asia Seminar at HIT (Credit: Doron Maserano)

President of HIT Prof. Eduard Yakubov said in his opening remarks that this seminar is a true expression of HIT’s vision and desire to serve as a bridge between cultures and peoples, as well as an engine to build new bridges between nations and religions.

Yakubov shared his thoughts on three reality-changing future projects that, in his opinion, are of global importance – the Three Seas Project, global tourism, and digital medical technology

Three seas – The Caspian Sea, the Aral Sea, and the Dead Sea – play a crucial role in the countries in which they are located. Due to the global weather crisis, it is possible to turn things around for the better based on mutual climate studies.

Global tourism relates to the ancient Silk Road trail that can connect countries based on the development of Tech Tourism, while the third project connects with the unique study program in Digital Medical Technologies at HIT, which can be used as a tool for a digitization process of the entire medical systems throughout Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.

The three ambassadors hailed their countries’ strong ties with Israel and HIT, promoting collaborations in academia and innovation.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, H.E. Mukhtar Mammadov, said: “The partnership with HIT is an example of strengthening international ties and promoting collaborations in the fields of academia and innovation. We appreciate the opportunity to get to know this leading institution and its impressive activity.”

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan, H.E. Jakhongir Aminov, added: “HIT is an academic institution that combines academic excellence with innovation, and we are happy to see the strengthening ties between our institutions.” Advertisement

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, H.E Daulet Yemberdiyev, emphasized: “This seminar demonstrates the importance of international cooperation in the fields of science and technology, for the sake of our countries and the entire world.”

All the participants agreed that seminars like this demonstrate the importance of international cooperation in science and technology and the opportunity to work together for the benefit of the countries and the world at large.

Since 2017, there has been extensive international activity between HIT and the Eurasian countries. This seminar is a token of appreciation for the extensive academic activity of HIT in the region. The Institute’s involvement with Eurasian countries reflects HIT’s vision to serve as a bridge between cultures and peoples, as well as an Israeli strategic interest in strengthening its relations with Muslim countries that supported Israel and provided refuge for Jews who escaped the horrors of the Holocaust.

