Plant-based startup granted approval to market its products in Israel

An Israeli food-tech company, Imagindairy, received approval from the Health Ministry to market its products throughout the country, the company recently announced.

Imagindairy, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Haifa, produces sustainable, animal-free dairy proteins that are identical in taste, texture, and nutritional value to cow milk proteins, the statement said. The decision in Israel follows that of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval in the US about one year ago.

Dr. Eyal Afergan, the CEO of Imagindairy and a graduate of Israel's Technion Institute of Technology, said the approval is a significant milestone for the company, and demonstrates the safety of their quality milk proteins, which are free from cholesterol, lactose, or hormones.

The proteins can be used to produce dairy products such as milk, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream.

"We are excited to bring our products to the Israeli market and provide consumers with a quality, healthy dairy experience without reliance on animals," Afergan said.

“This approval unlocks additional marketing opportunities and allows us to continue developing sustainable solutions for future food, an topic that is becoming increasingly prominent in the public agenda, given Israel's need for food security to ensure a continuous and independent food supply for its residents.”

Artificial intelligence use

Imagindairy uses an artificial intelligence technique called "precision fermentation," which involves creating single-celled organism designed for extracting individual compounds. These compounds act as a real substitute for whey and casein proteins found in cow's milk.

Jonathan Berger, the CEO of The Kitchen Foodtech Hub—an incubator and investor for Israeli startups—said they have been backing Imagindairy since the first day, and the approval represents an achievement for the entire Israeli food-tech industry.