WhatsApp rolls out new voice message transcription feature, now also in Hebrew

After millions of users developed a dislike for exhausting voice messages, WhatsApp has recently rolled out voice message transcription, which is now available in Israel and supports the Hebrew language.

This new feature is designed to help users deal with long and cumbersome voice messages by converting them into readable, user-friendly text.

How Does It Work?

First, update your WhatsApp app to the latest version via your app store. Then, when you receive a voice message, tap it once to initiate the transcription process. The transcribed text will appear on your screen within seconds, depending on the length of the voice message. The feature allows you to edit, copy, and even share the transcription with other users.

The technology behind this feature is based on machine learning and natural language processing, ensuring accurate and high-quality transcription in most cases, even when using colloquial language or slang. However, it’s important to note that transcription depends on the quality of the audio and the level of background noise during recording.

If the recording is unclear or noisy, manual corrections may be required. Additionally, the transcription process is privacy-friendly, as it occurs entirely on the device and not in the cloud. WhatsApp logo (credit: gettyimages)

WhatsApp’s Evolution

WhatsApp isn’t stopping here. Over the past year, the app has launched additional updates to stay relevant in the technological race against competitors like Telegram and TikTok.

Among the notable innovations is the “Communities” feature, which allows grouping multiple chats under one umbrella to facilitate collective discussions. For instance, parent groups in schools, workplaces, or shared interests can now communicate more efficiently and focus on relevant topics.

WhatsApp has also introduced advanced tools for group admins, such as the ability to approve new members or pin messages at the top of the group chat. Additionally, the app’s short video feature, reminiscent of Instagram Stories, has undergone significant development, offering new editing and quick sharing options.