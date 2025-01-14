Employees of a Tel Aviv hotel deliver BBQ feasts to IDF troops on the front lines

The Carlton Tel Aviv Hotel's management, staff, and owners recently receive brought a taste of home to the IDF soldiers located along Israel's borders. In an initiative designed to raise spirits and improve morale, the hotel group prepared sumptuous BBQ parties for the fighting units, with every detail considered.

A representative of the hotel, told the outlet that the events featured a mouthwatering barbecue spread, with grilled meats, a diverse array of fresh salads, desserts, and drinks. Carlton Tel Aviv's team had gone on-site equipped with all logistical elements, with grills, serving staff, and volunteers in order to create a warm "Carlton" atmosphere for the soldiers.

Hotel officials thanked the group for the chance to help the soldiers. "We wanted to give the troops a meal to have some joy and comfort with their loved ones as well as show how grateful we are for their sacrifices," said a member of the hotel staff.

Soldiers and commanders greeted the initiative with gratitude. The hospitality shown by the Carlton team, from the meals to the personal connections, reminded the troops that their effort and sacrifice were appreciated by those they were fighting for.