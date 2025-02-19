Helmsley trust grants $5.45M to Holon Institute for cutting-edge medical technologies facility

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has awarded a $5.45 million grant to the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT) in Israel to help construct a state-of-the-art Medical Technology Building. This facility will educate the next generation of healthcare professionals, focusing on digital health, artificial intelligence, and medical technology innovation.

The new six-floor facility, which spans 77,000 square feet, will house advanced classrooms, lecture halls, research labs, and an innovation center. With an aluminum and glass exterior and a curved roof, the Helmsley-named building will be an architectural landmark on HIT’s campus. Prof. Eduard Yakubov, President. (Credit: Sivan Farag)

“Helmsley is committed to supporting the Holon Institute of Technology in educating young people, bolstering Israel’s healthcare system, and expanding opportunities for students who want to enter the fields of science, applied mathematics, engineering, and so much more,” said Sandor Frankel, a Trustee of the Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The $19.6 million project, backed by Israel’s Council for Higher Education, is expected to be completed by 2027. The facility will accommodate at least 850 students and provide a dynamic space for learning and collaboration. HIT currently serves around 6,000 students from diverse backgrounds, 40% of whom are the first in their families to pursue higher education.

“In this era of technological transformation in healthcare, HIT stands at the forefront of preparing tomorrow’s medical technology pioneers,” said Professor Eduard Yakubov, President of HIT. “Our collaboration with the Helmsley Charitable Trust enables the creation of an unparalleled home for excellence that will elevate healthcare education, research, and practice throughout Israel.”

The new facility will bring together academia, industry, and healthcare organizations to foster medical innovation. HIT’s focus on patient-centered healthcare aims to address the needs of Israel’s growing elderly, chronically ill, and remote populations by training experts in AI, health analytics, medical device design, and telemedicine.

HIT’s Digital Medical Technologies Department integrates multiple disciplines, including engineering, computer science, and data science, positioning students for leadership roles in the evolving medical technology sector.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust, which has committed over $700 million in grants to Israel, continues to support advancements in healthcare, education, and technology worldwide.

For more information, visit helmsleytrust.org. Advertisement

This article was written in collaboration with HIT.