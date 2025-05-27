Finally, an official WhatsApp app for iPad is here

WhatsApp is finally launching an official version for the iPad, after years of waiting, requests, and user frustration.

This is significant tech news for millions worldwide who have switched from smartphones to tablets but have had to rely on apps that are not optimized or browser connections only.

The new version is now available on the Apple App Store and offers all the features expected from an advanced messaging app in 2025.

New iPad version surprises users

The iPad version was included in the latest update, version 25.16.81, although this was not mentioned in the App Store’s official update notes.

WhatsApp

One side shows the conversation list, while the other displays the active chat window, similar to the desktop version for Mac.

Advanced iPadOS features supported

The app also supports advanced features of iPadOS, including Split View mode for working alongside other apps, a floating window in Slide Over style, and Picture in Picture display for media sent or received.

This allows users to continue messaging while working on documents, browsing the web or watching videos.

Meta’s shift toward the tablet market

For years, Meta — the owner of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook — avoided releasing iPad-adapted versions, despite the iPad being one of the most popular tablets globally. Instagram, for instance, still lacks an official iPad app, though reports indicate this may change soon.

Tech experts see WhatsApp’s sudden iPad launch as a sign of Meta’s shifting strategy. The company, previously focused mainly on smartphones, now recognizes the tablet market’s importance, especially amid rising professional use, remote learning and business communication on the iPad. WhatsApp’s broad appeal across ages and professions made the lack of iPad support a glaring omission in Meta’s portfolio.

Multi-device continuity and security

With growing multi-device usage, users demand continuity — what Apple calls “Continuity.” WhatsApp on the iPad supports the same linking feature as web and desktop versions, meaning it works even when the iPhone is offline, as long as the iPad is linked to the main account.

True to company policy, the iPad version maintains WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. All messages, files and calls remain secure. Synchronization uses a protocol that stores information on devices rather than in the cloud. Setup involves scanning a QR code from the iPhone, similar to the desktop connection process.

A long-overdue step

For the WhatsApp community, this is a long-overdue step. While some tech changes happen gradually, WhatsApp’s arrival on the iPad marks a breakthrough that will change communication habits. Meta is expected to monitor this launch’s success before deciding whether to roll out full iPad versions of Instagram and Facebook.