In recent weeks, Bank Hapoalim employees have filed complaints with the bank's management about the intolerable workload created at the branches.

Some of the workers have complained of degrading treatment they have come under from the direction of the customers.

"They are cursing, insulting and humiliating us. We can no longer stand it," branch workers claimed.

The workers' union recently initiated an emergency conference to take steps and alert the management to the situation. Amit Oberkowitz, VP of Human Resources, is said to be aware of the problem and has taken several steps to confront it including deciding to transfer some of the employees to work from home and at the same time to close some of the branches different activities.

The bank also reached out to its customer base via Facebook.

"We too, like most businesses, experience a large absence of employees due to the spread of Omicron. We regret that waiting times are sometimes longer than usual and ask that you come to branches for help with only urgent matters. If you do need to come to the branch, please make an appointment in advance,” the message read.

In response to the report, Bank Hapoalim said: "We are attentive to the needs of our customers and the needs of our employees. These days, the bank allows a large number of branch employees and managers who are in self isolation to continue working remotely during this challenging period."