Cloud provider Ridge has raised $22 million in early-stage funding

Global cloud service provider Ridge announced that it raised $12 million in Series A funding in 2021 in a round led by Chartered Group. In 2019, the company closed a $10 million Seed round led by NFX - bringing its total funding to $22 million to date.

Ridge is a cloud computing solutions provider, founded in 2018 by co-CEO Mati Lerner, co-CEO and CTO Nir Sheffi, and executive chairman Jonathan Seelig. “When we started the company, we understood that the existing cloud technologies are architected in a very centralized way,” said Lerner.

He explained that there was a need for balance between advanced data control and quality UX: “We talked to many companies, some of which are now our customers, and the consensus was that many use cases require greater control over where the application is deployed, but without compromising user experience. That’s exactly our vision. Applications that need distributed infrastructure are being developed every day, and we’re providing the infrastructure to deploy them.”

Ridge’s cloud is spread out across pre-existing infrastructure in data centers around the globe; the company has partners with leading data centers such as NTT, INAP, and T-Systems, who can all utilize Ridge’s service without the need for advanced expertise in order to operate the technology.

“We’ve learned that no single cloud architecture is enough for the applications we’re seeing today,” said Seelig. “Companies and developers need the flexibility to best serve their applications anywhere they need. Ridge gives them that freedom: our cloud is scalable on demand, it doesn’t require any new CAPEX, and it’s easily included in any hybrid and multi-cloud architecture. It has the latitude to handle emerging location-dependent apps, such as the new wave of Internet of Things applications.”

“Ridge is basically extending cloud services to locations where there is a gap in public cloud coverage, or to applications for which a public cloud is not a great fit; both of those scenarios are growing,” said Gigi Levy-Weiss, seed investor and general partner at NFX. “Infrastructure used to be a constraint for any cloud deployment, but with Ridge that’s no longer true. Just like Airbnb opened up infinite new hotel supply without owning any real estate, Ridge opens infinite new cloud supply without owning any data centers. We believe that Ridge will accelerate deployments and enable companies to develop a new generation of innovative and exciting apps.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies across the globe have been forced to move their services and systems to the cloud; as a result, cloud consumption has risen considerably.