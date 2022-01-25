COVID-19 in Israel: Advisory team recommends 4th dose to under 60

Israel's Pandemic Response Team and the Advisory Committee on Vaccines recommended on Monday morning to open up the fourth vaccine to anyone between 18-60 who has either been recovered or received their third vaccine dose within the last five months.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The decision was made, according to the Health Ministry, in light of data showing that the fourth vaccine provides three-to-five times more protection against severe COVID complications, as well as prevents infections twice as much than only three vaccine doses.

The recommendations are subject to the approval of Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash.