XRHeath raises $10M to fund development of virtual healthcare

The company is pushing for a future wherein patients can receive quality rehabilitation from the comfort of their homes.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 16:35
A woman using an HTC Vive headset. (photo credit: HTC VIVE)
A woman using an HTC Vive headset.
(photo credit: HTC VIVE)

XRHealth, a company developing virtual reality medical solutions, has raised $10 million in funding, which it intends to use to expand its foray into virtual healthcare in the Metaverse. The round was backed by HTC, the Bridges Israel impact investment fund, AARP, and crowdfunding on StartEngine.com, as well as existing investors.

The company operates state-of-the-art virtual therapeutic care rooms, using FDA- and CE-registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology; the company works together with US healthcare providers, hospitals and rehabilitation centers, allowing patients to receive comprehensive therapeutic care from the comfort of their homes, by means of the HTC VIVE virtual reality headset.

“Together, we’re taking the next step in growing the open ecosystem and providing greater access to care while reducing costs. Interoperability is key and working with XRHealth opens a world of possibilities in using technology for good,” said Cher Wang, HTC co-founder and chairwoman.

Virtual treatment rooms give clinicians an opportunity to expand their business, improve access for patients to receive care. A recent McKinsey report presented the economic opportunity of virtual healthcare, stating that it could potentially represent a several hundred billion dollar market.

“XRHealth is putting Virtual Clinics into users’ pockets at a critical time in the changing landscape of the medical delivery and the technology industry,” says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. “We are leveraging these changes to create a new form of healthcare that is accessible at any time of day, from any location in the virtual environment of the metaverse, where treatment can be personalized and adjusted based on real-time analytics.”

“As an impact-tech investor we see the company’s growth, positive clinical results and high patient satisfaction as an indication of its tangible impact on patients’ wellbeing,” said Gal Hayut, managing partner at Bridges Israel and a member on XRHealth’s board. “Widely covered by insurance providers, XRHealth’s virtual clinics inclusively improve access to quality care and enhance the efficacy of healthcare treatment.”



Tags health hi-tech therapy
