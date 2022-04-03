New models in trade, innovation and philanthropy were the main topics in a panel discussion at the Jerusalem Post London Conference on Thursday. Participants in the panel included Daniel Korski, CEO and Founder of Public; Daniel Kessler, Chairman of UK-Israel Business; Dr. Merav Galili, Founding CEO of the Menomadin Foundation and Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA. The panel was moderated by Tamir Beeri, Managing Editor of jpost.com.

Beeri began the discussion focusing on UK-Israel trade, with Kessler commenting that the UK, as Israel’s third-largest trading partner, views Israel, with its vaunted research and development skills, as a partner with enormous potential.

Next, Dr. Galili discussed the unique model of the Menomadin Foundation, which she explained was founded in 2019 to leverage the vast experience of its president, Mr. Haim Taib, who has developed impact-oriented, innovative models in Africa that have not only helped people but have yielded solid financial returns. Galili said that philanthropy alone cannot solve the world’s problems. “We have to unlock new sources of capital, and that will come from private investors, but we know that private investors are reluctant to pursue risk.” Menomadin has developed an innovative risk mitigation paradigm in its use of philanthropic funds as cushions for private capital. In that way, she explained, the foundation first uses philanthropic funds for business development and risk mitigation to develop the concept and only then asks private capital to join in the venture.

Yaniv Amir, President, Essence USA, the American branch of Essence, the international technology company which develops cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions in Israel, said that the coronavirus pandemic led to major changes in healthcare and accelerated the usage of medical visits via videoconferencing, which will likely remain after the pandemic. Amir mentioned the success of a recent pilot project conducted with Kupat Holim Clalit of the success of an Essence program conducted in Israel that utilizes remote patient monitoring solution that enables remote supervision of elderly and chronic patients at home, thus reducing hospitalization rates. “There are not enough doctors, not enough medical staff, and not enough beds in hospitals,” he said. “We need a solution, and the only way is technology. We believe that remote patient monitoring is the way forward, and we definitely see that trajectory in the future.”