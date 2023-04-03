The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Bank of Israel expected to raise interest rate yet again

Just last month, the BoI raised the interest rate by 0.5%, to 4.25% - the highest it had been in about 15 years.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 3, 2023 13:53
BANK OF Israel headquarters in Jerusalem: Israel’s favorable environment for economic development has been accompanied by an impressive improvement in the country’s credit rating, say the writers. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BANK OF Israel headquarters in Jerusalem: Israel’s favorable environment for economic development has been accompanied by an impressive improvement in the country’s credit rating, say the writers.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Bank of Israel is expected to announce an interest rate increase of 0.25% on Monday, according to analysts, marking the ninth consecutive raise in an attempt to curb the country’s steepening inflation rate.

Just last month, the BoI raised the interest rate by 0.5%, to 4.25% — the highest it had been in about 15 years.

In an OECD report on Israel’s economy released Monday morning, the organization noted that the Bank would be wise to play things carefully amid consistently rising inflation.

Maintaining a tight monetary policy stance is warranted

“With inflation above target and robust domestic demand, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance is warranted. The central bank has signaled that the pace of further interest hikes will be determined based on inflation and activity developments,” read the report.

“If underlying inflationary pressures become more pronounced, the central bank could also actively reduce its balance sheet in combination with further policy rate increases,” it added.



Tags Bank of Israel economy oecd Money
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by