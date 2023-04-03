Bank of Israel expected to raise interest rate yet again

The Bank of Israel is expected to announce an interest rate increase of 0.25% on Monday, according to analysts, marking the ninth consecutive raise in an attempt to curb the country’s steepening inflation rate.

Just last month, the BoI raised the interest rate by 0.5%, to 4.25% — the highest it had been in about 15 years.

In an OECD report on Israel’s economy released Monday morning, the organization noted that the Bank would be wise to play things carefully amid consistently rising inflation.

“With inflation above target and robust domestic demand, maintaining a tight monetary policy stance is warranted. The central bank has signaled that the pace of further interest hikes will be determined based on inflation and activity developments,” read the report.

“If underlying inflationary pressures become more pronounced, the central bank could also actively reduce its balance sheet in combination with further policy rate increases,” it added.