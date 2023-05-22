Danone: Why did the French food giant invest in this Israeli company?

An investment of about $4,000,000 in an Israeli food-tech company, even as investments in the local tech sector have decreased greatly, is not a big deal.

But this time, rather than the amount, it's the identity of the investors that is interesting. So, the recruitment round of the food-tech company Wilk can be called a business breakthrough.

The French dairy company Danone will lead an investment of about NIS 12.5 million in Wilk, an Israeli food-tech company that develops alternative cow's milk and cultured breast milk components, which are produced from cells.

Danone will lead the investment round in the company with a total amount of approximately NIS 7 million. For Danone, this is a strategic investment in an Israeli food-tech company that will lead to the first strategic collaboration of its kind in the world to develop cultured breast milk components that will be incorporated into breast milk substitutes.

Besides Danone, the investment will be joined by Israeli firm Tara, which is showing its faith in Wilk by investing in the company again. Other investors are the international food-tech company Steakholder Foods and two other private investors.

The total amount of investment in the company in this fundraising round totals NIS 12.5 million.

Wilk CEO lauds 'great news for parents and children worldwide'

Tomer Eisen, Wilk CEO said the current investment round led by Danone Manifesto Ventures Europe shows great trust in the advanced tech Wilk's developing, and in particular in the components of cultured breast milk being developed in the company's labs.

The funds invested will bring Wilk closer to its goals, one of which is cultured breast milk components that will be incorporated into baby formulas and provide significantly more nutritional value compared to what's now available.

This is great news for millions of parents and children worldwide, Eisen explained, expressing his thanks to all the partners who are investing in Wilk so the company can fulfill its vision.