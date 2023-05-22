The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Banking & Finance
 

Danone: Why did the French food giant invest in this Israeli company?

Global dairy giant Danone will lead an investment of about NIS 12.5 million in Israel's Wilk, alongside Israeli milk firm Tara.

By WALLA!
Published: MAY 22, 2023 16:49
Dairy products of French food group Danone are seen in a supermarket in Nice, France, January 9, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
Dairy products of French food group Danone are seen in a supermarket in Nice, France, January 9, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)

An investment of about $4,000,000 in an Israeli food-tech company, even as investments in the local tech sector have decreased greatly, is not a big deal.

But this time, rather than the amount, it's the identity of the investors that is interesting. So, the recruitment round of the food-tech company Wilk can be called a business breakthrough.

The French dairy company Danone will lead an investment of about NIS 12.5 million in Wilk, an Israeli food-tech company that develops alternative cow's milk and cultured breast milk components, which are produced from cells.

Danone will lead the investment round in the company with a total amount of approximately NIS 7 million. For Danone, this is a strategic investment in an Israeli food-tech company that will lead to the first strategic collaboration of its kind in the world to develop cultured breast milk components that will be incorporated into breast milk substitutes.

Besides Danone, the investment will be joined by Israeli firm Tara, which is showing its faith in Wilk by investing in the company again. Other investors are the international food-tech company Steakholder Foods and two other private investors.

The total amount of investment in the company in this fundraising round totals NIS 12.5 million.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Steakholder Foods in Rehovot on April 19, 2023. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Steakholder Foods in Rehovot on April 19, 2023. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Wilk CEO lauds 'great news for parents and children worldwide'

Tomer Eisen, Wilk CEO said the current investment round led by Danone Manifesto Ventures Europe shows great trust in the advanced tech Wilk's developing, and in particular in the components of cultured breast milk being developed in the company's labs.

The funds invested will bring Wilk closer to its goals, one of which is cultured breast milk components that will be incorporated into baby formulas and provide significantly more nutritional value compared to what's now available.

This is great news for millions of parents and children worldwide, Eisen explained, expressing his thanks to all the partners who are investing in Wilk so the company can fulfill its vision.



Tags Israel food business science Breastfeeding Food-tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by