Thousands of people are embracing the exciting journey of aliyah (immigrating to Israel) and even amidst their enthusiasm, one burning question remains: Can you lead a comfortable life as a single person in Tel Aviv in 2023?
Well, the answer has finally arrived, courtesy of TikToker @marcreator_, whose latest viral video has garnered over 375,000 views, received more than 34,000 likes and attracted nearly 1,000 comments.
@marcreator_ Replying to @David Keni991 The average salary in Tel Aviv is $3975 And the cost calculated how much it cost to live is: $3650
In his video, he skilfully dissects the various expenses, dividing them into four main categories: housing, food, transport and lifestyle, providing a comprehensive overview for aspiring Tel Aviv residents.
How did he come up with the total monthly budget?
Through meticulous research, @marcreator_ discovered a one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv, priced at approximately $2,000 per month in rent. Taking into account additional expenses such as tax, electricity, maintenance, internet and gas, the total monthly cost amounted to $2,250.
To shed light on shopping for food, the TikToker enlisted the help of a local Tel Aviv resident, Arielle, who generously divulged her preferred grocery shopping destinations.
"As a proud Tel Avivian, I frequently shop at am/pm," Arielle revealed. "Here, you can find a liter of milk for just $1.93, 12 eggs for $3.79 and half a kilo of chicken for $10.80."
However, to save on expenses for vegetables , fruits and spices, Arielle emphasized the importance of visiting the Shuk, (market). Combining the costs of both regular grocery shopping and the Shuk, the monthly food budget amounted to a reasonable $350.
The TikToker explained the diverse culinary options available in Tel Aviv, ranging from Middle Eastern cuisine, which typically costs around $30 per person, to high-end, upscale restaurants with an average of $80 per person.
"Going out twice a week would average around $500 a month," he explained.
A burning question that is on the minds of many prospective Tel Aviv dwellers: is owning a car worthwhile in the bustling city? According to the content creator, the answer is a resounding no, as the parking situation can quickly drive one to frustration.
"Buses are affordable for $1.50 for a singe ride," he said. "But from Friday to Saturday, there is no public transportation because of Shabbat. A taxi will cost you $15 for a 15-minute ride."
Then, he unveiled his secret weapon for Tel Aviv mobility: an electric scooter. "This is all you really need in Tel Aviv," he proclaimed. "The city is designed for scooters and bikes, an at an average cost of $5 per ride, you can end up spending $100 for transport a month."
What is the lifestyle like in Tel Aviv? He explains that parties on rooftop bars, like Acapella, a drink could cost around $17 and the dishes are usually around $20 each. Also spending time on the beach and going to the beachfront bars, the monthly average needed is $450.
"Tel Aviv is a city of freedom, it is international and you will make a lot of friends," he said. "It is also home to 6,000 startups including Waze, Fiverr and just Wonder."
What is the total required to thrive as a single person in Tel Aviv?
The answer is a monthly budget of $3,650, ensuring a comfortable and exciting life in this bustling city.