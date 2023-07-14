Thousands of people are embracing the exciting journey of aliyah (immigrating to Israel) and even amidst their enthusiasm, one burning question remains: Can you lead a comfortable life as a single person in Tel Aviv in 2023?

Well, the answer has finally arrived, courtesy of TikToker @marcreator_, whose latest viral video has garnered over 375,000 views, received more than 34,000 likes and attracted nearly 1,000 comments.

In his video, he skilfully dissects the various expenses, dividing them into four main categories: housing, food, transport and lifestyle, providing a comprehensive overview for aspiring Tel Aviv residents.

How did he come up with the total monthly budget?

TEL AVIV cityscape today: Founded April 11, 1909. (credit: Courtesy Anna Krycer)

Through meticulous research, @marcreator_ discovered a one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv, priced at approximately $2,000 per month in rent. Taking into account additional expenses such as tax, electricity, maintenance, internet and gas, the total monthly cost amounted to $2,250.

To shed light on shopping for food, the TikToker enlisted the help of a local Tel Aviv resident, Arielle, who generously divulged her preferred grocery shopping destinations.

"As a proud Tel Avivian, I frequently shop at am/pm," Arielle revealed. "Here, you can find a liter of milk for just $1.93, 12 eggs for $3.79 and half a kilo of chicken for $10.80."

However, to save on expenses for vegetables , fruits and spices, Arielle emphasized the importance of visiting the Shuk, (market). Combining the costs of both regular grocery shopping and the Shuk, the monthly food budget amounted to a reasonable $350.

The TikToker explained the diverse culinary options available in Tel Aviv, ranging from Middle Eastern cuisine, which typically costs around $30 per person, to high-end, upscale restaurants with an average of $80 per person.

"Going out twice a week would average around $500 a month," he explained.

A burning question that is on the minds of many prospective Tel Aviv dwellers: is owning a car worthwhile in the bustling city? According to the content creator, the answer is a resounding no, as the parking situation can quickly drive one to frustration.

"Buses are affordable for $1.50 for a singe ride," he said. "But from Friday to Saturday, there is no public transportation because of Shabbat. A taxi will cost you $15 for a 15-minute ride."

Then, he unveiled his secret weapon for Tel Aviv mobility: an electric scooter. "This is all you really need in Tel Aviv," he proclaimed. "The city is designed for scooters and bikes, an at an average cost of $5 per ride, you can end up spending $100 for transport a month."

What is the lifestyle like in Tel Aviv? He explains that parties on rooftop bars, like Acapella, a drink could cost around $17 and the dishes are usually around $20 each. Also spending time on the beach and going to the beachfront bars, the monthly average needed is $450.

"Tel Aviv is a city of freedom, it is international and you will make a lot of friends," he said. "It is also home to 6,000 startups including Waze, Fiverr and just Wonder."

What is the total required to thrive as a single person in Tel Aviv?

The answer is a monthly budget of $3,650, ensuring a comfortable and exciting life in this bustling city.