An electrical malfunction which temporarily disrupted rail traffic between Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv, as well as a number of other lines, was fixed on Thursday morning with rail traffic expected to be restored gradually over the coming hours, according to Israel Railways.

What trains are disrupted?

Due to the malfunction, train traffic between the Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv stations. Those wishing to travel to the Petah Tikva, Rosh Haayin, Kfar Saba, Hod Hasharon, and Raanana stations will need to transfer at the Herzliya station.

Additionally, the train between Jerusalem and Herzliya will only operate between Jerusalem and the Savidor station in Tel Aviv. Those wishing to travel to Herzliya and the Tel Aviv University station will need to transfer at the Tel Aviv - HaHagana station.

The train between Beit Shemesh and Netanyahu will only travel between Beit Shemesh and Lod and will not arrive at the Kfar Chabad, Tel Aviv, Herzliya and Netanya stations. Those wishing to arrive at those stations will need to transfer at Lod.

Additional delays may be caused by the malfunction.