Blackstone president Jonathan Gray donates $125 million to Tel Aviv University

Jonathan Gray, president of the American investment firm Blackstone, and his wife, Mindy, have made a landmark donation of $125 million (approximately half a billion shekels) to the Tel Aviv University School of Medicine.

This donation, the largest in the history of the university, will fund the development of new facilities and scholarships for the School of Health and Medical Sciences. In recognition of this generous contribution, the faculty will now bear the Gray family name: The Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences.

This donation comes at a critical time as Israel faces a shortage of doctors. Jonathan and Mindy Gray’s contribution is expected to alleviate this issue by expanding the capacity of the medical school to train more healthcare professionals. It marks a significant step forward in Israel’s efforts to strengthen its medical workforce and enhance its health system.

The donation is not only the largest gift to Tel Aviv University, but also one of the largest ever given to any Israeli university. It will be used for a variety of initiatives, including the construction of new dormitories for 600 students, scholarships, and the expansion of research and teaching facilities.

Israel’s healthcare system suffers from a shortage of doctors, with the number of physicians per capita about 10% lower than the average for countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The donation will significantly increase the number of students enrolled at the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, which is already the largest of its kind in Israel. As part of the expansion, the school will increase its intake of medical students by approximately one-third, training over 400 new doctors annually, double the capacity of other large faculties in Israel. Patients in a hospital (Illustrative) (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The donation will also help train healthcare professionals in other fields, such as nursing, speech therapy, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy, expanding the university’s overall health programs. Additionally, the funds will facilitate the inclusion of minority groups, such as Arabs, Haredim, and Ethiopians, through scholarships and discounted housing in the new dormitories.

Strengthening research and collaboration

The Gray family’s gift will help Tel Aviv University attract top researchers in biomedicine, adding to the 160 researchers already working at the institution. It will also support the expansion of the university’s biomedical research facilities and strengthen its collaborations with 18 affiliated hospitals across the country.

In 2023, Tel Aviv University made the decision to remove the Sackler family name from the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences due to the family's involvement in the opioid crisis. The Gray family’s donation provides the opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter for the faculty. Advertisement

Jonathan and Mindy Gray explained their decision to donate by expressing their desire to make a meaningful impact in Israel following the tragic events of October 7. "We see no better way to contribute to the healing process than by supporting an institution that touches the lives of so many," they said. "This donation will expand Tel Aviv University's ability to train a new generation of healthcare professionals, including students from marginalized communities, and build advanced research facilities."

Tel Aviv University President, Prof. Ariel Porat, hailed the Gray family’s gift as a “vote of confidence in the future of the State of Israel.” He emphasized that the donation would enhance the university’s medical education, research, and healthcare collaborations, contributing directly to Israel’s health system.

Prof. Porat also expressed hope that the Gray family’s generosity would inspire others to support Israel’s academic and scientific endeavors. "This donation will not only help us advance biomedical research but also strengthen the health system across the country," he added.

Dean of the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof. Keren Avraham, noted that the donation is especially meaningful in light of the ongoing war in Israel. "At a time when Israel is facing so many wounded, this donation will significantly increase our capacity to support the national effort and enhance Israel’s medical system," she said. "The new dormitories will also help us attract students from diverse population groups, including those from the periphery."