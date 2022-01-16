Beit Shemesh receives over NIS 500 m. to revamp infrastructure

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has approved a development plan that aims to inject over NIS 500 million into the city of Beit Shemesh for the advancement of the city’s infrastructure and services.

“We are promoting an unprecedented plan that will improve the quality of life in the city,” said Bennett. “Mayor Aliza Bloch has been working hard for a better future for the city's residents since her tenure began. Her work is admirable, and now we will lead it together.”

The bulk of the money set aside for the city ’s development will go to a NIS 300 million transportation infrastructure installation project; NIS 82 million will go toward the construction of public institutions and the promotion of infrastructure that supports housing and urban renewal in the city; and NIS 50 million will be put toward the promotion of professional training, economic development projects, and municipal reinforcement.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, NIS 34 million will go toward the municipal employment directorate; NIS 31 million will be invested in welfare services; and NIS 10 million, each, will go toward both increasing personal security in the city, and cultural endeavors for residents.

According to data compiled by the Central Bureau of Statistics , the city’s population is 132,544 people, a little more than one-third of the size of Tel Aviv's population (463,808), and almost one-seventh of Jerusalem’s (951,149). In addition, the city has seen a 63% growth in population since 2016, ranking it among the fastest-growing cities in the country.

HOUSING GOES up in the new neighborhood of Ramat Beit Shemesh Bet, 2019. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

Due to its size and rapid growth, the city faces significant challenges in both the social and economic realms. This plan to reinvigorate the city’s infrastructure is expected to target those challenges.

"I would like to thank the Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, for making an unprecedented decision for the benefit of the city of Beit Shemesh and its residents,” said the Mayor of Beit Shemesh, Dr. Aliza Bloch. “[Beit Shemesh] is currently undergoing an accelerated process of economic development aimed at strengthening the city. [...] Conversations on this matter have been held for years; the Bennett government is pushing forward."