The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Germany freezes Nord Stream 2 gas project as Ukraine crisis deepens

Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in September.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 17:19
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/FILE PHOTO)

Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in September, but has stood idle pending certification by Germany and the European Union.

The pipeline had been set to ease the pressure on European consumers facing record energy prices amid a wider post-pandemic cost of living crisis, and on governments that have already forked out billions to try to cushion the impact on consumers.

But on Tuesday the European benchmark gas price, currently the Dutch March contract, was up 10% to 79.28 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1416 GMT, much like the price for the fourth quarter, when Nord Stream 2 had been expected to start.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and now deputy chairman of its Security Council, tried to rub salt in that wound.

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe-rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS) The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe-rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020 (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

"Welcome to the new world where Europeans will soon have to pay 2,000 euros per thousand cubic meters!" he tweeted - suggesting prices were set to double.

President Vladimir Putin did pledge, however, that Russia would not interrupt any of its existing gas supplies.

Germany gets half its gas from Russia and had argued that Nord Stream 2 was primarily a commercial project to diversify energy supplies for Europe.

But despite the potential benefits, the pipeline had faced opposition within the European Union and from the United States on the grounds that it would increase Europe's energy dependence on Russia as well as denying transit fees to Ukraine, host to another Russian gas pipeline, and making it more vulnerable to Russian invasion.

"This a huge change for German foreign policy with massive implications for energy security and Berlin's broader position towards Moscow," said Marcel Dirsus, non-resident fellow at Kiel University's Institute for Security Policy.

"It suggests that Germany is actually serious about imposing tough costs on Russia."

'TRUE LEADERSHIP'

Washington welcomed Scholz's announcement, saying it had been in close consultation with the German government overnight.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted his approval.

"This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances," he said. "True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany's move proves just that."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had asked the economy ministry to make sure certification could not take place now.

"The appropriate departments ... will make a new assessment of the security of our supply in light of what has changed in last few days," he said.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany's gas supply was secured even without Nord Stream 2.

But he told journalists in Duesseldorf that prices were indeed likely to rise further in the short term.

The Russian state-owned gas giant Gazprom owns half the pipeline, and the rest is split between Shell, Austria's OMV, France's Engie, Germany's Uniper and Wintershall DEA.

The Federal Network Agency - which regulates Germany's electricity, gas, telecommunications, post and railway sectors - had suspended the certification process in November, saying Nord Stream 2 must register a legal entity in Germany.

Analysts had expected it to pick up the procedure in mid-year after the operator did as requested.



Tags germany Russia ukraine natural gas energy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by