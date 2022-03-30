Mekorot posts profits of NIS 386m.

Mekorot, Israel’s national water company, posted a net profit of some NIS 386 million in 2021, according to its financial statement published on Tuesday. That’s up from a net profit of approximately NIS 209 million in 2020. The company posted a net profit of approximately NIS 206 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with a net profit of approximately NIS 61 million in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

A breakdown of all water sector data indicates that the supply of water by Mekorot increased to approximately 1,800 million cubic meters in 2021 from approximately 1,650 cubic meters in 2020, an increase of about 8.2%. The figure includes approximately 184 million cubic meters of water supplied to the Kingdom of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority, an increase of about 29% over the amount of water supplied to these customers in 2020.

A breakdown of operating sectors indicates that household water consumption totaled approximately 1,033 million cubic meters in 2021, an increase of about 6.25% over 2020, and that agriculture water consumption totaled approximately 760 million cubic meters in 2021, an increase of about 11%.

The company’s results indicate that revenue totaled approximately NIS 5.1 billion in 2021, an increase of about 8% compared with the revenue of approximately NIS 4.7 billion in 2020. Cost of sales and labor was almost unchanged at approximately NIS 4 billion, resulting in a gross profit of approximately NIS 1.06 billion in 2021, an increase of about 45% compared with 2020. Operating profit also rose, totaling approximately NIS 916 million in 2021 compared with approximately NIS 658 million in 2020, an increase of about 40%. The company also reported a gain from a decline in reduction of value for the Ashdod desalination plant of approximately NIS 186 million.

Mekorot chairman Yitzhal Aharonovich: “Despite the COVID restrictions, Mekorot continues to show steady improvement in its financial results. The climate crisis and consumption challenges necessitate long-term development of the water sector.”