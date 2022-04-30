A new traffic planning software, LISA, will be used for traffic in Tel Aviv and for the light rail in Jerusalem.

A Transportation Ministry committee approved the adoption of LISA for traffic planning in Israel. The software, made by German company Schlothauer and Wauer, whose Israel branch is led by YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group, is the most widely used traffic planning software globally.

The software will be used to implement a master plan to revamp transportation in Jerusalem. LISA will be used as the planning tool for changes to various transportation systems, including buses and light rail.

LISA, which is used in numerous countries in North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, boasts cutting-edge capabilities for traffic planning.

The software includes a simulation tool capable of optimizing traffic at every intersection and allows efficient planning without compromising safety. The tool accounts for cars, scooters and pedestrians and reduces air pollution by optimizing wait times.

YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group owner Pini Yaakobi (credit: Courtesy)

LISA was selected by YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group's Ariel Vimazor to complement the smart traffic light control system FALCON, owned and developed by Accelerate Smart Traffic.

FALCON, which has been available for eight years in Israel, can upload traffic plans to traffic lights from numerous manufacturers and has been used in Jerusalem's light rail and is being built into the Tel Aviv light rail system.

Accelerate Smart Traffic is currently working on additions to the FALCON system, including interfaces for the camera system, a smart traffic light algorithm, autonomous vehicle interfaces and road signs.

LISA has won two national projects in Israel, including tenders for a master plan for Jerusalem's transportation system and the Ayalon Highway.

YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group owner Pini Yaakobi said about the Transportation Ministry's approval of the LISA system: "We are very happy about the Ministry of Transportation's approval of the LISA software and that we can bring to Israel innovative, groundbreaking technologies that will change the transportation system in Israel for the residents."

"LISA's entry into Jerusalem To move to smart and innovative transportation that will save time and money for the country and lead to a significant improvement in the well-being of the resident," Yaakobi added. "We know there is a lot of interest in the software and other traffic authorities are waiting for its approval to promote important urban and interurban transportation projects."

