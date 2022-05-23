The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
20% rise in solar power system installations in H2 2021

Enerpoint also expanded its roof rental project for solar panels on large buildings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2022 12:23
20% rise in solar power system installations in H2 2021. (photo credit: ENERPOINT)
(photo credit: ENERPOINT)

There has been a 20% increase in purchasing groups ordering solar power systems for their private homes, and an increase of about 15% in single-entity purchases in the last half of 2021, said Nir Peleg, CEO of Enerpoint.

This new phenomenon began about two years ago during the pandemic, which allows private homeowners to form groups to receive better conditions and benefits for their home energy systems.

Enerpoint, one of the leading companies in the industry, said a number of large purchasing groups were recently formed, including ones from Omer, Retamim, Lehavim, Tlalim, Beit Shemesh and Midreshet Ben-Gurion. About 300 systems with a monetary value of NIS 22 million have so far been installed in those areas.

There has also been a rise in groups from localities in the Sharon area, including Caesarea, Matan, Kadima-Zoran, Nirit, Kfar Vitkin and the Neve Amal neighborhood in Herzliya. So far, about 100 systems worth about NIS 10 million were installed.

In the first third of 2022, Enerpoint also expanded its roof rental project for solar panels on large buildings, with the electricity being sold to the electricity company and the owner enjoying a fixed annual rental fee for a period of 25 years.



Tags solar energy Solar Energy
