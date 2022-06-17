UK reps, EV discuss London e-car charging station pilot

Lord Ian Austin, the British Government's trade envoy to Israel, visited Israel to lead a delegation of representatives from the British Ministry of Trade and Transport.

They came for a meeting with executives of EV Motors, the official importer in Israel of the iconic London taxi LEVC.

Ohad Seligman, Chairman of EV, showed off to Austin and the delegation the unique EV-Gencell off-grid hydrogen-based hybrid charging stations.

The installation of a number of such systems in collaboration with the TfL organization as a pilot in London is currently being examined.

Austin and the delegation were very impressed with the charging stations, which are the only solution in the world for charging an electric vehicle without carbon emissions and without relying on the power grid.

British Government trade envoy to Israel Lord Ian Austin viewing the EV-Gencell off-grid hydrogen-based hybrid charging stations (credit: MORAG BITAN)

This solution is a reliable, green and efficient solution that does not pollute the environment.