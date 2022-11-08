Israel’s official COP27 climate-tech delegation arrived at the premiere UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday. Over the course of the two-week conference, the chosen representatives of the Israeli industry will present their innovations and technologies aimed at fighting the global climate crisis.

Heading the delegation is the President of The Manufacturers Association of Israel and the Chairman of the Presidency of Employers and Businesses in Israel, Dr. Ron Tomer. Tomer noted the benefit that the delegation’s presence at the summit presents to Israel.

“The UN Climate Conference allows us to reveal to the countries of the world the groundbreaking innovation of the Israeli industry in the field of energy and sustainability. Ever since its founding, Israel has been known for its ability to utilize and maximize the few natural resources it possesses, in order to blossom the wilderness,” he said.

“The need to properly utilize the few sources of water and energy that the country had at the beginning of its journey, led the Israeli mind to a host of green technological developments, which to this day promote the principles of sustainability, even before the climate crisis arose.” Dr. Ron Tomer

“Now, thanks to this innovation, we can contribute our extensive technological knowledge to the rest of the world for the preservation and protection of the environment on the one hand, and on the other hand learn from the other countries at the conference about other creative ways of energy efficiency and greenness,” Tomer noted.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the Israeli pavilion at the COP27 conference, November 7, 2022. (credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Who will be presenting in the Israeli delegation?

Among the 10 start-ups present in the delegation is UBQ Materials, which has developed a system which converts unsorted waste — organic and otherwise — into recyclable thermoplastic. Clients like Mercedes Benz, PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Anheuser Busch InBev, are currently using UBQ throughout their supply chains to advance sustainability and net zero goals.

“COP is a crucial time for world leaders to map the next steps required to reach Paris Agreement goals. Efficient breakthrough technologies can bridge the time required for structural changes towards a circular economy,” said Jack ‘Tato’ Bigio, co-founder and co-CEO of UBQ Materials. “Our novel raw material tackles the global waste crisis and its associated methane emissions, bringing an endless new resource that is sustainable and climate positive. COP offers us the opportunity to empower governments and industry with circular solutions to a previously resource-depleting, unsustainable system.”

Alongside UBQ Materials, nine other companies will represent the Israeli climate tech ecosystem: H2Pro, Gencell, Wiliot, Groundwork BioAg, Aleph Farms, Remilk, Beewise, Tomorrow.io and HomeBiogas.