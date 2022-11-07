COP27: Herzog reiterates Israel net zero carbon emission promise

SHARM E-SHEIKH, Egypt – In his address at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) on Monday, President Isaac Herzog promised net zero carbon emissions by 2050, despite Israel’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara preventing the government from pushing the bill through.

The president spoke for about five minutes, unlike some other speakers like French President Emmanuel Macron who took the mic and executed a long-winded and over-the-time-limit talk of 20 minutes or more.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett had promised such a deal last year. Now, Israel and Turkey are the only countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that haven’t followed through on the pledge. Despite the attorney-general saying there was “no special urgency” to make the decision, Herzog repeated the idea in front of the crowd.

“Here, in Sharm e-Sheikh, I wish to reiterate the State of Israel’s solid commitments to achieving net zero carbon emissions and to transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2050,” Herzog said.

Herzog spoke following President of Slovenia Borut Pahor. The most concrete part of his English-language speech was his focus on how Israel is working with its neighbors to make the entire Middle East region more sustainable.

Referencing a deal penned in 2021, Herzog touted the country’s cooperation with Jordan, which is expected to yield clean energy for Israel and as Herzog says that will eventually get exported further to Europe.

While Herzog was photographed having a friendly sit-down with Jordan’s Abdullah hours earlier, the head of state did not name Israel when lauding a green-energy agreement signed between three nations – Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

The 2021 cooperation deal, in short, calls for Masdar, a UAE government-owned renewable energy company to build a solar-energy farm on Jordan’s abundant land, have the Kingdom export the clean energy to Israel and in return get desalinated water from the Holy Land.

Abdullah highlighted Jordan’s cooperation with the Emirates and spoke of the deal at length. Herzog, for his part, named all the participants in the trilateral agreement.

“The Prosperity Green and Prosperity Blue partnership, reflecting Jordan’s intention to supply Israel with green electricity, and Israel’s intention to supply Jordan with desalinated water, with the direct involvement of the United States and the United Arab Emirates, is the ultimate example of creative, win-win-win partnership, which will contribute to the stability of the entire region,” Herzog said.

The remarks followed a full day of meetings and events, including a warm welcome from Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres. Herzog also met with the first participant of the Abraham Accord, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as the country’s foreign minister. The heads of state discussed regional cooperation on climate issues.

HERZOG MET with Great Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and agreed to “get to work” on economic, security and climate change cooperation. The Israeli president also met with Prince Moulay Rachid of Morocco, one of the Arab nations to have signed onto the Abraham Accords and normalized ties with Israel.

Cooperation with Morocco is increasing and at the end of this past October, Morocco hosted a music festival that was partially funded by Israel’s government and even hosted 60 Israeli artists.

Most heads of state delivered cookie-cutter speeches regarding the importance of implementing climate change agreements before it’s too late to save the human race. Among the most interesting was the address from Seychelles’ President Wavel Ramkalawan who spoke artfully and called on the world to press forward to prevent climate change. According to him, despite the small African island producing virtually no carbon footprint itself, it is most at risk of being washed off the map due to rising seas. Yemen’s representative ended his talk by calling for an end to war in Ukraine.

Herzog finished with some words in Arabic and said the following:

“Dear friends, the Koran teaches us to be good to others, as Allah has been good to us, and to not seek to corrupt the land. And in the Bible we read, ‘God settled man in the Garden of Eden, to till it and tend it.’ Let us save the world God gave us, for we have all been created in His image,” Herzog said.

The Arabic language delighted some young Egyptian women sitting in the crowd.

“I really appreciated when the president of Israel spoke in Arabic, especially with words from Koran, because I’m Muslim and I believe in peace,” said Maya, an Egyptian volunteer. “We all stand on one foot and in the same boat, so we have to implement [changes] and leave no one behind.”

This is the first time Israel has had a pavilion at the UN Climate Conference and will host 35 events at the location over the course of the conference. Herzog inaugurated the pavilion along with other government representatives like Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Science, and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, as well as representatives of the Foreign Ministry.

“It is no coincidence that the first country in the region that signed a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979, is also the first country where Israel has built a COP pavilion. The climate crisis threatens us all but it’s also a tremendous opportunity for transnational regional cooperation and new agreements, and that’s what we must emphasize,” said Frej.

Herzog will spend one more day at COP27, which is one additional day longer than originally scheduled. Prime Minister Yair Lapid pulled out of the conference after results of the November 1st election showed he would no longer be a head of state. The conference continues until November 18.