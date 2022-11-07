The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
President Isaac Herzog heads to Sharm e-Sheikh, Egypt for COP27

Herzog is also set to inaugurate the Israeli pavilion with Israeli government ministers at the conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 08:14

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 08:25
President Isaac Herzog departs for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022. (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog departs for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

"The climate conference is a historic event in humanity's most important struggle - saving the planet's climate," President Isaac Herzog said on Monday shortly before heading to Sharm e-Sheikh, Egypt for the COP27 conference.

"I will present an Israeli vision that I call a renewed Middle East, in which Israel, together with the countries in the region, will provide significant solutions in the face of the climate crisis.

“The climate is at the top of the State of Israel’s priorities," Herzog added. "It is connected to the future of our children and future generations. We must do everything to do our part to save humankind.”

President Isaac Herzog

The Israeli president added that he will also meet with other world leaders, such as Jordanian King Abdullah and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Herzog will be greeted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

President Isaac Herzog departs for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)President Isaac Herzog departs for COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 7, 2022. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

Herzog is also set to inaugurate the Israeli pavilion with Israeli government ministers such as Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej.



Tags Egypt environment isaac herzog climate change
