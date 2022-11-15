Eyal Haimovsky, CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority, will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Group’s Global Investment Forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17. The conference is sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners – Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates.

Since its inception in 1988, the Jerusalem Development Authority (JDA), a joint agency of the State of Israel, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage and the Jerusalem Municipality, has initiated, planned, and assisted in the economic development of Jerusalem.

Haimovsky, who will be promoting tourism from Morocco to Israel, and specifically to the holy sites in the city, at the conference, says, “The main mission of the Jerusalem Development Authority is economic development and increasing quality jobs in the city. JDA manages the city’s five-year economic plan on behalf of the Israeli government and the Jerusalem municipality, mainly around the areas of the city’s comparative advantage: high-tech, life sciences and tourism. In recent years, JDA has been the main axis for development in numerous areas, including employment, high-tech and tourism in the city.”

He added that during the past decade, the Jerusalem Development Authority, through its various programs, has tripled the number of technological companies in the city to 650 and more than doubled the number of employees in hi-tech to 22,000. The number of overnight hotel stays in the city has doubled to 6 million.