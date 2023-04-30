The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Enova signs deal with Partner to electrify company fleet

Enova will accompany Partner Communications Group, in installing electric charging stations at the company’s headquarters and employees’ homes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 30, 2023 15:48
Partner Communications Group electric vehicles (photo credit: Courtesy)
Partner Communications Group electric vehicles
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Partner Communications Group and Enova Energy have signed an agreement to transition to electric vehicles. As part of the agreement, Enova will accompany Partner, the first communications group in Israel to lead such a move, to install electric charging stations at the company’s headquarters and employees’ homes.

Enova will supply Partner with a supply of charging stations over the next several years to keep pace with the changeover from standard vehicles to electric vehicles while fully managing the process, including installation, service and ongoing operation.  The company will provide an advanced management system that enables smart charging and power distribution management across stations, alongside monitoring, control, collection and analysis of electricity consumption data for the company’s fleet manager. 

As part of the first stage, dozens of stations have already been installed at Partner headquarters in Rosh HaAyin, as Partner’s vehicle fleet constitutes one of the largest fleets of vehicles among companies in the Israeli economy. The transition to electric vehicles is a strategic move that is expected to reduce the company’s air pollution emissions.

Enova, headed by Yuval Keinan, is a subsidiary of Nofar Energy and the Milgam Group, which promotes comprehensive solutions in the field of renewable energy. The company is establishing a nationwide charging network for electric vehicles alongside the creation, storage and private supply of electricity through the production of solar energy systems. 

Yuval Keinan, CEO of Enova Energy (Credit: Noi Arkobi)Yuval Keinan, CEO of Enova Energy (Credit: Noi Arkobi)

Innova provides an innovative service that includes smart charging stations, charging at preferred hours to save electricity and support for dozens to hundreds of electric vehicles at one site by an algorithm that learns the charging behavior for each vehicle. The service enables charging activation by application, RFID chip, QR scan, and the company’s employee card. 

According to forecasts by the Electricity Authority and the Ministry of Energy, by 2030, about one million electric vehicles are expected to be in use in Israel. This move positions Partner as a highly environmentally conscious company that champions innovation, sustainability and ecology, and is expected to raise the company’s annual ranking in the international ESG (Corporate Social Responsibility) index.

Partner Deputy CEO Dganit Kramer: “We are proceeding towards a more advanced, efficient and green future. Alongside excellence and leadership in the communications market, Partner is committed to innovation, sustainability and contribution to the environment.” Enova CEO Yuval Keinan: “We are pleased to partner with Partner in the transition to green transportation, as part of the growing trend in recent months, as many companies in the Israeli economy begin to switch parts of their vehicle fleet to electric. Enova has a unique, cost-effective and efficient solution that enables management of charging at work, at home and in the public setting with a single bill.”



Tags energy electricity electric cars infrastructure Communication Solar Energy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by