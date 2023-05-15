The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Energy & Infrastructure
 

Ahead of Jerusalem Day, check out the new train stations coming to the capital

The new stations will service the center of the city and the First Station area near the Old City.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 15, 2023 20:29
A sketch of the new train station planned for the center of Jerusalem. (photo credit: Peleg Architects)
A sketch of the new train station planned for the center of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Peleg Architects)

Ahead of Jerusalem Day, the Transportation Ministry published new sketches of two new train stations planned for the center of Jerusalem on Monday.

The two new stations will be located in the city center near the intersection of King George St. and Jaffa St. and in the Khan complex near the First Station. The stations will serve as an extension of the line which currently ends at Yitzhak Navon station at the entrance of Jerusalem. Eventually, the line will be extended to reach the old Malha station, which was closed during the coronavirus outbreak and has not reopened.

The Khan station will be linked by short walking paths to the Old City.

In November, prior to the current government, the National Committee for the Planning and Construction of National Infrastructure approved the plan for the extension of the line pending decisions by relevant district committees and public input. Initial sketches of the stations were released then as well.

According to the document approved by the planning committee, the construction of the extension of the train line will take about three years from the moment the plan receives final approval. The Transportation Ministry stated on Monday that it expects work on the extension of the line to begin "soon."

A sketch of the new train station planned for the center of Jerusalem. (credit: Peleg Architects) A sketch of the new train station planned for the center of Jerusalem. (credit: Peleg Architects)

In a statement in November, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion stated that work would begin as quickly as possible in order to ensure that the extension of the line would be completed by 2030.

Jerusalem train line to expand to 13 trains per hour each way

At its peak, the line will operate with 13 trains each hour in each direction carrying about 20,000 passengers per hour.

"Jerusalem, as the capital of Israel, the center of government institutions and a global tourist center, is getting an advanced and efficient transportation system," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev on Monday.

"The extension of the high-speed line, so that it will reach the city center and near the old city, is a significant step to advance the vision of the Transportation Ministry - to enable every resident to get from anywhere to anywhere by available, reliable and affordable public transportation," said Regev.

"We have placed the capital at the center of our transportation efforts, and by the end of the decade, Jerusalem will be the first city in Israel to enjoy a full network of light rail trains and a high-speed rail connection throughout the country, with optimal connectivity to all means of transportation in the city and beyond."



Tags Jerusalem train miri regev transportation Jerusalem day public transportation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by