Golan wind turbine construction to resume despite pushback

Construction of wind turbines in the Golan Heights is set to resume this week despite protests from local Druze communities.

There were large protests by the Druze in June that led to a temporary halt in construction.

Since the freeze, negotiations have been underway between Druze leaders and the Prime Minister’s Office, though they reportedly did not lead to any meaningful progress.

The announcement of construction said that the Prime Minister's Office would be overseeing the work, with the support of the Israel Police.

The leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, said in response "The negotiations have not yet ended and there is no place to order on resuming construction." According to him, "the freeze on the construction of the turbines in the Golan Heights must be continued.”

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

He added that "the community will continue to fight for its rights until they are achieved.”

Other reasons to oppose the construction of Golan wind turbines

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel has also come out against the decision, saying it will lead to the extinction of many birds. Israel, and the Golan in particular, is an international bird haven. It is estimated that more than 500 million birds pass through the Hula Valley Nature Reserve twice per year in their migrations.