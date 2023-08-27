The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Golan wind turbine construction to resume despite pushback

Construction on wind turbines in the Golan Heights has resumed, following a freeze due to protests from Druze communities. Negotiations with the Druze have not resulted in any progress.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 14:59
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France (photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)
A power-generating windmill turbine is pictured during sunset at a renewable energy park in Ecoust-Saint-Mein, France
(photo credit: PASCAL ROSSIGNOL/REUTERS)

Construction of wind turbines in the Golan Heights is set to resume this week despite protests from local Druze communities.

There were large protests by the Druze in June that led to a temporary halt in construction.

Since the freeze, negotiations have been underway between Druze leaders and the Prime Minister’s Office, though they reportedly did not lead to any meaningful progress.

The announcement of construction said that the Prime Minister's Office would be overseeing the work, with the support of the Israel Police.

The leader of the Druze community, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, said in response "The negotiations have not yet ended and there is no place to order on resuming construction." According to him, "the freeze on the construction of the turbines in the Golan Heights must be continued.”

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

He added that "the community will continue to fight for its rights until they are achieved.”

Other reasons to oppose the construction of Golan wind turbines

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel has also come out against the decision, saying it will lead to the extinction of many birds. Israel, and the Golan in particular, is an international bird haven. It is estimated that more than 500 million birds pass through the Hula Valley Nature Reserve twice per year in their migrations.



