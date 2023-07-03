The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu halts turbine construction in Golan Heights amid Druze protest

Amidst mounting tensions and clashes, widespread protests by the Druze community against the turbine construction have compelled Prime Minister Netanyahu to postpone the project.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 3, 2023 16:48

Updated: JULY 3, 2023 17:52
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the Druze village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023.
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The construction of wind turbines in the Golan Heights will be postponed by at least a month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled on Monday according to Israeli media.

The prime minister's decision comes after thousands of Druze protested the construction work in the past two weeks. This decision is also in contrast to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who voiced his intention to keep the construction going.

The construction project for wind turbines in the Golan Heights has become a focal point of contention, raising concerns and prompting widespread protests. Thousands of Druze individuals have taken to the streets, vehemently opposing the planned development.

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif defends the Druze community's protests 

The Druze community's dissent reached its peak last Friday evening when approximately 2,000 protestors gathered near Acre in Kafr Yasif. Chanting slogans such as "We have redeemed the Golan Heights with blood and fire," the demonstrators conveyed their deep emotional attachment to the region.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif addressed the gathering, stating that "the resistance against the construction of the turbines in the Golan Heights is justified." He presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with a list of demands on behalf of the Druze community, warning of a decisive response if these demands were not met. 

Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm in the Druze village of Mas'ada, in the Golan Heights, June 21, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The demands included an immediate cessation of turbine construction and the approval of an expansion plan for Druze villages. Sheikh Tarif firmly asserted that the Druze community would not heed any instructions from Minister Ben-Gvir and vowed to respond promptly to any attempts to undermine their connection to the region.

Tensions have been escalating in the Golan Heights 

Tensions had escalated a few days prior as clashes erupted between the Druze protestors and the Israel Police in the Golan Heights. The protestors attempted to seize a police station, leading to the exchange of Molotov cocktails, stones, and gunfire. The confrontation resulted in injuries on both sides, with two protestors sustaining moderate injuries from police gunfire.

In light of these escalating tensions, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Sheikh Tarif to discuss the situation. Netanyahu expressed his concern over the serious events unfolding in the Golan Heights, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law. He unequivocally supported the actions of the police in controlling the riots.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai condemned the attacks on officers by Druze protestors and reassured the public that the Israel Police and Border Police officers stationed in the Golan Heights had his full support. Shabtai further ordered continued dialogue with Druze community leaders to help pacify the ongoing protest.

As a result of the persistent demonstrations and growing tensions, Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to postpone the construction of wind turbines in the Golan Heights for a minimum period of one month. This decision aims to address the concerns raised by the Druze community and provides an opportunity for further dialogue and resolution.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report



